Sports world shows outpouring of support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Best of us’

Teams, players and coaches from around football flooded social media with support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after a first-quarter tackle during the Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition, according to the NFL. The game was suspended by the league .

Bills players reacts as Damar Hamlin is taken off the field in an ambulance. AP

Hamlin’s agent Jordan Rooney later provided an update.

“His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” Hamlin’s agent, Rooney, tweeted later Monday evening. “They are currently running tests.”

While all this was folding, countless people sent prayers, support and well wishes to the former Pittsburgh football star.

Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin is the best of us.



We love you, 3. Praying for you. pic.twitter.com/fYymfFsynp — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) January 3, 2023

Please pray for @HamlinIsland . One of the best human beings I have ever had the honor of being with. — Charlie Partridge (@CoachPartridge) January 3, 2023

Father God, I pray that Damar Hamlin is okay and here with us. I also ask that he have a speedy recovery mentally & physically God; in Jesus name… Amen🙏🏾 — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family. 🙏 — Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) January 3, 2023

The game is not important.



Damar Hamlin’s life is important.



Please be ok. Please.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin and the entire Buffalo Bills organization 💙 https://t.co/BPwZFj7Tqx — New York Giants (@Giants) January 3, 2023

From the entire Jets family, our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills. — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) January 3, 2023

Praying hard for D Hamlin 🙏🏾 — Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) January 3, 2023

No one cares about this game at all anymore. Praying for Damar Hamlin the man, the son, the brother and the friend. What just happened was traumatic to so many but all that matters right now is that he STAYS WITH US. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2023

The Bengals led 7-3 before the game was called.