Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Chicago Activists Unite to Oppose Pawn Broker LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
Win Skydeck Chicago's Love on the Ledge contest for a thrilling Valentine's DayJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
NBA Fans Are Stunned After Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points Against Bulls: "Cleveland Is His City Now"
NBA fans can't believe Donovan Mitchell not only broke LeBron James' Cavaliers franchise record but became only the 7th player to have 70 points.
Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win against Chicago Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Not LeBron James. Not Kyrie Irving. With a virtuoso performance against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Mitchell set the Cavaliers’ single-game scoring record -- and led them to a remarkable 145-134 overtime win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “In my 15 years, that’s the best performance...
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Nearly Reaches Wilt Chamberlain Record in 71-Point Game
Mitchell nearly reaches Wilt Chamberlain record vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Any time your name is mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right. And by scoring 71 points and handing out 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers...
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game
Donovan Mitchell used his platform after Monday’s historic game to send his well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell went absolutely feral on the Chicago Bulls, going for a team-record 71 points in a 145-134 overtime victory for the Cavs. It was tied for the eighth-highest scoring game in... The post Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71 points, Cavaliers need all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted
Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell's desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn't have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets’ 12-game win streak
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola...
NBA Says Missed Call Enabled Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Game
The Cavaliers star set a franchise record against Chicago on Monday night.
Morning Journal
Donovan Mitchell’s 71 points ‘takes the cake,’ says Cavaliers’ Kevin Love
Kevin Love was a Cavalier when Kyrie Irving set the single-game franchise record by scoring 57 points on March 12, 2015, and he was there when LeBron James tied the record with 57 points on Nov. 3, 2017. As incredible as those feats were, they were nothing like what Love...
Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback
When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
FOX Sports
Mitchell's masterpiece: Cavs star scores 71 points in win
A towel strewn over his shoulders, still in his uniform after the game, Donovan Mitchell wearily took a seat and looked at the boxscore that had been placed in front of him. Someone standing nearby asked if he needed anything, and Mitchell politely declined. “I’m good,” Mitchell said. “I’m as...
Robin Lopez Hilariously Says He And Donovan Mitchell Combined For 72 Points Against The Chicago Bulls
Robin Lopez hilarious pointed out that he and Donovan Mitchell combined for 72 points against the Chicago Bulls on a historic night.
Chicago Bulls lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 on New Year’s Eve
After defeating the Detroit Pistons on Friday, December 30, the Chicago Bulls would lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 103-102 on Saturday, December 31, at home. The Bulls came close to earning another buzzer beater victory on New Year’s Eve, but missed on their final play of regulation. DeMar DeRozan nearly made a baseline jumper as time expired.
Kobe Bryant, Donovan Mitchell, And Devin Booker Were All Selected With The 13th Pick And Scored 70+ Points In A Game
Kobe Bryant, Donovan Mitchell, and Devin Booker all have some things in common.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Has The 3rd Best Regular Season Game Score Of All Time, Behind Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, many doubted the organization's decision and didn't expect Mitchell to have a lot of success with the Cavs. But just a couple of months after his blockbuster trade to the team, Mitchell has created history. In the Cavaliers' most recent game against...
Comments / 0