The police have already taken the man into custody for allegedly shooting and killing a student who went missing after one day before he was set to graduate from college. Memphis Police have announced that they have arrested 22-year-old Vincent Patterson and took him into custody on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of theft, mainly aggravated robbery, and tampering with the evidence in connection with the death of the 25-year-old BarShay Wilson.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO