Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:05 p.m. on Carlyle Avenue. Police say officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 injured in Downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:57 p.m. in the area of Peabody Place and South Second Street, according to police. Police say officers located one victim suffering...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 p.m. on Atwood Avenue. Police say officers located two male victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Downtown shooting leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TBI investigating ‘use of force’ in traffic stop incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating a traffic stop that might have involved a use of force by Memphis police. On Saturday night, MPD attempted to make a traffic stop for reckless driving in the area of Raines Road and Ross Road. As officers approached...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven that left a woman in critical condition on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 a.m. on East Raines Road, according to police. Police say officers located a female victim suffering from...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man shot in South Memphis, 3 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Memphis that left a man injured on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 5:14 p.m. on Patton Street. Police say officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man killed in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh that left a man dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 2:00 p.m. on Ridgemont Avenue. A male victim was located and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
proclaimerscv.com

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a student at the University of Memphis, 1 day before graduation

The police have already taken the man into custody for allegedly shooting and killing a student who went missing after one day before he was set to graduate from college. Memphis Police have announced that they have arrested 22-year-old Vincent Patterson and took him into custody on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of theft, mainly aggravated robbery, and tampering with the evidence in connection with the death of the 25-year-old BarShay Wilson.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

CPD responds to complaints of unsupervised dogs running rampant

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department responded to the aggressive dog complaint that took place on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. CPD responded to the complaint of aggressive dogs at 3:25 p.m. on North Maple Street. Officers arrived in the area and spoke with the complainant...
COVINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
RIPLEY, TN
WREG

Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from behind store counter, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a Memphis gas station on Thursday night, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy USA gas station on Summer Avenue. Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in all black leaning over the counter and snatching a display filled with scratch-off lottery tickets.
MEMPHIS, TN
YAHOO!

Man arrested and charged in connection to University of Memphis student's death

A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance and death of a University of Memphis nursing student who went missing last month just before graduation, Memphis Police said Friday. Vincent Patterson is also charged with one count first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, aggravated...
MEMPHIS, TN

