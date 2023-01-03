Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:05 p.m. on Carlyle Avenue. Police say officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 injured in Downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:57 p.m. in the area of Peabody Place and South Second Street, according to police. Police say officers located one victim suffering...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 p.m. on Atwood Avenue. Police say officers located two male victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was...
Downtown shooting leaves one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
actionnews5.com
TBI investigating ‘use of force’ in traffic stop incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating a traffic stop that might have involved a use of force by Memphis police. On Saturday night, MPD attempted to make a traffic stop for reckless driving in the area of Raines Road and Ross Road. As officers approached...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven that left a woman in critical condition on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 a.m. on East Raines Road, according to police. Police say officers located a female victim suffering from...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man shot in South Memphis, 3 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Memphis that left a man injured on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 5:14 p.m. on Patton Street. Police say officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man killed in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh that left a man dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 2:00 p.m. on Ridgemont Avenue. A male victim was located and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Woman shot near Raines Station in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Whitehaven Saturday morning. At approximately 10 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on East Raines Road, off Auburn Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman shot. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Preliminary information shows...
MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer
Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store.
actionnews5.com
Juvenile crime on the rise; Memphis mother tries to find solutions to help decrease
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Juvenile crime is on the rise, Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission estimates this year around 500 juveniles will be charged with serious violent crimes. It’s why one Memphis mother, LaWanda Taylor is looking to be a part of the solution. Her 33-year-old son Shamarez...
Man punches cop at Memphis elementary school, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument at an elementary school left an officer with minor injuries and a parent in custody, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it happened around 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 5. An irate parent, 39-year-old Daniel Webber, was at Graham Elementary School...
proclaimerscv.com
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a student at the University of Memphis, 1 day before graduation
The police have already taken the man into custody for allegedly shooting and killing a student who went missing after one day before he was set to graduate from college. Memphis Police have announced that they have arrested 22-year-old Vincent Patterson and took him into custody on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of theft, mainly aggravated robbery, and tampering with the evidence in connection with the death of the 25-year-old BarShay Wilson.
actionnews5.com
CPD responds to complaints of unsupervised dogs running rampant
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department responded to the aggressive dog complaint that took place on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. CPD responded to the complaint of aggressive dogs at 3:25 p.m. on North Maple Street. Officers arrived in the area and spoke with the complainant...
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
localmemphis.com
'He was a light' | Loved one of Barshay Wilson speaks out after suspect arrested for his murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made for the murder of 25-year-old University of Memphis nursing student Barshay Wilson, who was found dead one day after missing his graduation ceremony. Patterson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence. Maya...
Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from behind store counter, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a Memphis gas station on Thursday night, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy USA gas station on Summer Avenue. Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in all black leaning over the counter and snatching a display filled with scratch-off lottery tickets.
YAHOO!
Man arrested and charged in connection to University of Memphis student's death
A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance and death of a University of Memphis nursing student who went missing last month just before graduation, Memphis Police said Friday. Vincent Patterson is also charged with one count first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, aggravated...
