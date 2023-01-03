Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell on the wrong end of a controversial call in the Jets-Dolphins game.
thecomeback.com
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
What Jaguars Win Over Titans Means For Patriots Playoff Hopes
The Jaguars bought the Patriots a bit of wiggle room Saturday night. Jacksonville’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field both clinched the AFC South title for the Jags and increased New England’s chances of landing the AFC’s third and final wild-card berth. The...
FOX Sports
Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
NFL fans crushed Urban Meyer after the Jaguars beat the Titans to win the AFC South
What a difference a year makes. Just ask the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season they had to live through the nightmare of having Urban Meyer as their head coach. That bad time only lasted 13 games (the Jaguars were 2-11 at the time), however, because Meyer was so bad at his job that he couldn’t even make it through a full year in the NFL.
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues.
Giants' Davis Webb, Nick McCloud discuss Damar Hamlin's recovery
Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator last season, and former Bills receiver Isaiah Hodgins both spoke about Hamlin earlier in the week, and fellow former Bills Davis Webb and Nick McCloud talked about him Sunday.
Did the Steelers make the playoffs? [UPDATED]
UPDATE: The Steelers did not make the postseason, as the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 9-6, on a game-winning field goal. The Pittsburgh Steelers could have made the postseason on Sunday, with the results coming down to the wire. The Steelers didn’t make it easy on themselves. By...
Bernie Kosar removed from Browns vs. Steelers game coverage after bet
Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar took to Twitter Sunday to announce his "services are no longer desired or needed" by the team.
Vikings' 2023 Opponents Set: Tough Slate Includes Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, Bengals
The Vikings won the division, so they'll play a first-place schedule next season.
Steelers vs Browns Headlines: Playoff Updates, MVP, Browns Blowout
It was a wild week for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
NFC East Wrap: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Seeded for Playoffs
Wrapping up the NFC East's final week of the regular season.
What Happened to Baylor's Shawn Oakman and Where is He Now?
Former Baylor University defensive end Shawn Oakman was a highly-regarded NFL Draft prospect in 2016, however, his NFL dreams were uprooted following sexual assault allegations just a few days prior to the draft. Oakman, who was projected by some scouts as a first-round pick in 2016 ended up going undrafted,...
Trevor Lawrence reveals Jaguars’ secret to transform from worst to AFC South champs
In 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars finished at the bottom of the NFL standings with a 3-14 record. It was a messy first year for Trevor Lawrence, further amplified by all the issues that Urban Meyer brought to the team. Fast forward a year later, with Lawrence having a year of NFL football under his belt and the team now headed by Doug Pederson, the Jags are heading to the playoffs as the AFC South champions.
