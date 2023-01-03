ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason

The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada

Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
FanSided

Did the Steelers make the playoffs? [UPDATED]

UPDATE: The Steelers did not make the postseason, as the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 9-6, on a game-winning field goal. The Pittsburgh Steelers could have made the postseason on Sunday, with the results coming down to the wire. The Steelers didn’t make it easy on themselves. By...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanBuzz

What Happened to Baylor's Shawn Oakman and Where is He Now?

Former Baylor University defensive end Shawn Oakman was a highly-regarded NFL Draft prospect in 2016, however, his NFL dreams were uprooted following sexual assault allegations just a few days prior to the draft. Oakman, who was projected by some scouts as a first-round pick in 2016 ended up going undrafted,...
WACO, TX
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence reveals Jaguars’ secret to transform from worst to AFC South champs

In 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars finished at the bottom of the NFL standings with a 3-14 record. It was a messy first year for Trevor Lawrence, further amplified by all the issues that Urban Meyer brought to the team. Fast forward a year later, with Lawrence having a year of NFL football under his belt and the team now headed by Doug Pederson, the Jags are heading to the playoffs as the AFC South champions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
