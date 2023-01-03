What a difference a year makes. Just ask the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season they had to live through the nightmare of having Urban Meyer as their head coach. That bad time only lasted 13 games (the Jaguars were 2-11 at the time), however, because Meyer was so bad at his job that he couldn’t even make it through a full year in the NFL.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO