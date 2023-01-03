Micro Wrestling tour to make stop in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Fans have been enjoying Micro Wrestling all across the country, but now it’s time to let the Tri-State get in on the action. The all-ages event is coming to the Owensboro Convention Center on January 21.

“The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall,” promoters say. “It’s going to be pandemonium as the Micro Wrestlers body slam, bear hug, and headlock throughout an evening of nonstop action.”

Organizers say the wrestling event will feature two Single Matches, Micro Brawl and a Micro Royal Rumble. According to the event’s page, fans can stick around and get autographs with the Micro cast members after the show.

Micro Wrestling has over 100 events scheduled out for their 2023 tour. Click here for more info.

