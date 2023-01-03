'Adolescent male' shot on 36th street in Newport News: Police

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Newport News Monday night, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street where they found an "adolescent male" with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. He was being treated at a local hospital.

Police said there was no information about potential suspects, and an investigation remains underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 757-247 -2500, or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.