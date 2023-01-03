ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

'Adolescent male' shot on 36th street in Newport News: Police

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUOTy_0k1V6QxZ00

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Newport News Monday night, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street where they found an "adolescent male" with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. He was being treated at a local hospital.

Police said there was no information about potential suspects, and an investigation remains underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 757-247 -2500, or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Dollar General damaged in fire, no injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – No one was injured but there is extensive damage to a Newport News Dollar General following a Sunday morning fire, a city fire official said. Newport News Fire Department Acting Assistant Chief Matthew Haraburda said the call came in for a commercial fire at 10:29 a.m. at the Dollar General at 15490 Warwick Blvd. It was elevated to a second-alarm fire nine minutes later.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later

The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police: 2 dead in Suffolk plane crash, victims identified

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said. A small passenger plane crashed around 12:16 p.m., according to Virginia State Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and the plane was engulfed in fire after the crash in an area a quarter-mile off of Carolina Road.
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy