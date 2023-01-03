Read full article on original website
Police pursuit involving KCK officers ends in deadly crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A police pursuit that started in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday morning ended in a deadly car crash in Missouri. Police said pursuit of a white GMC Terrain began in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking early Sunday morning. The GMC was traveling eastbound on Independence Avenue at a high rate of speed when, at Independence and Hardesty, the GMC failed to stop at a red traffic light and struck a black Nissan Altima that was traveling northbound on Hardesty.
One dead, another suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man is dead and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
Shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel kills 1, person in custody
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman in Independence, Missouri, is dead Saturday following a shooting near the Stoney Creek Hotel. Independence Police officers were dispatched to the hotel in regard to a shooting just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived officers located a female in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted to hospitals following crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, were airlifted to local hospitals after a van struck a tree in Bates County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Friday when the 35-year-old woman lost control of a 2007 Chrysler Van. According to the report, the woman lost control of the vehicle as she crested a hill on Northeast 9004 at Northeast 7003.
Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Henry County involving KCK driver
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital via Life Flight after a multi-vehicle crash in Henry County. The crash occurred at 10:51 a.m. Saturday morning according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. According to the crash report, the incident happened when...
Single-vehicle crash on I-635 seriously injures woman
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash on southbound I-635 left a 34-year-old woman with suspected serious injuries Friday evening. Kansas Highway Patrol reports said a 2011 Honda CR-V was driving in Wyandotte County on southbound I-635 nearly three miles north of I-35 when the driver lost control and left the roadway to the right.
KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
Independence Police attempting to locate homicide suspect in December shooting
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant and is attempting to locate 18-year-old Vyshon D. Wilson, who is considered armed and dangerous, in connection with the death of 22-year-old Robert G. Butler, Jr. Wilson’s arrest warrant is for second-degree murder and armed criminal action....
New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman. Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.
KCMO police investigating life-threatening shooting near East 97th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred Friday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. near a home on East 97th Terrace just north of East 98th Terrace on the southeast side of Kansas City, Missouri.
KBI rules 62-year-old inmate’s death at Lansing Correctional Facility a homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - After a 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Saturday that the KBI and Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating it as a homicide. 62-year-old Gary Raburn died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the facility. After the...
Lansing man receives sentence for DUI manslaughter death
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old Lansing, Kansas, man was sentenced to 52 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence stemming from an incident that occurred June 19, 2022. Eric Lee Karpierz was driving in a Jeep Renegade while following two motorcycles shortly after 11 p.m....
Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night. Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.
Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that’s been decades in the making. The original hospital tower was built in 1972 and hasn’t been remodeled since. The renovation encompasses all patient rooms, corridors,...
Hogan Prep. placed on probation for low test scores and staffing concerns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Charter Public School Commission placed Hogan Preparatory Academy on probation for low test scores and staffing concerns. The state commission previously temporarily shut down the Hogan Preparatory Academy High School in November following safety concerns. In November, several parents told KCTV5 News, they were concerned about fights and threats at the high school.
Cornerstones of Care
Our mission is the core of what we do. It honors our history, reflects our day-to-day and focuses on the future. It leads us in designing and delivering programs that improve the lives of more than 15,000 children and families each year in Kansas, Missouri and beyond. Our Mission. Partnering...
KCI beginning to make hires for new food and beverage vendor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Help is wanted at Kansas City International Airport and the company tasked with running the food and beverage operations at the new terminal is looking for it. Vantage Airport Group is holding its first hiring event Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The company...
FORECAST: Temperatures will be above average through next weekend
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Any light precipitation still lingering in some spots will clear by this evening. Clouds stick around for several hours overnight before clearing out Sunday morning. By then temperatures will likely bottom out in the middle 20s before quickly rebounding into the low to mid 40s...
Hall of Fame releases Jayhawk bobblehead in honor of 2022 Championship win
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of the Jayhawks’ 2022 NCAA Championship win and National Bobblehead Day, The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum out of Wisconsin has unveiled Jayhawk Bobbleheads. Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Musem tells 13 NEWS...
