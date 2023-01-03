NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMeFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Yardbarker
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills vs Bengals LIVE: Buffalo looks to keep control of AFC's No. 1 seed at 11-4 Cincinnati
Follow along with live updates from Sportsmail's Tyrell Feaster as the Bills look to move one step closer to securing a first-round bye in the playoffs vs. the Bengals.
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls signals against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals inactive players vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 17
The Cincinnati Bengals had one major question on the final injury report before “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills — would the questionable Sam Hubbard be able to play?. As expected, Hubbard was a game-time decision, as was the decision on who starts in place of...
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Nov 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) rushes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during second half action at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
WKRC
NFL makes scheduling decision on Bengals regular-season finale against Ravens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The NFL has made a decision on the regular season-finale for the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. If Buffalo defeats Cincinnati tonight, the game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on Local 12. If Cincinnati defeats Buffalo, the game will be played at 1 p.m ET...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Injured Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Said Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and his family and the Buffalo Bills. I just addressed it with the team this morning. It was very, very quiet in there."
Packers Embarrass Vikings At Lambeau
Kevin and Donnie recap the win for the Green Bay Packers over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the NFL.
On-field collapse of NFL player leaves fans, athletes shaken
NFL player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a game Monday night. The sight of him collapsing on the field, and being rushed away in an ambulance, has shaken many and is renewing questions about…
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Playoff Mind-Set Continues vs Lions
The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, setting up a make-or-break showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0