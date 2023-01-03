Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Analysts speak on Pa. topics
In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. This week’s episode features Owens talking about how John Fetterman was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s junior US senator. He will also be talking about...
abc27.com
Majority of 16k canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Dems
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in...
abc27.com
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro nominates Secretary of State
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is reaching across the aisle for his first major cabinet member. Republican Al Schmidt, who was part of the Philadelphia Board of Commissioners and the vice chair of its board of elections during the 2020 election, is Shapiro’s nominee for Secretary of State.
abc27.com
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
abc27.com
Farm show offers info sessions about mental health
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show is more than just food and animals, the show also provides events and programs to better the lives of Pennsylvania farmers. On Sunday, The AgriSafe network, which is a nonprofit that works to educate others on the health and safety of those working in the agriculture industry held an information session.
abc27.com
PA Farm Show Schedule: January 8, 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —The PA farm show is in full swing, and events on Sunday, Jan. 8 will have plenty of things to do for visitors at the farm show. Below is a chart of the events planned for the rest of the week. DatesCompetitive EventsCommercial EventsFood Court. Jan....
abc27.com
Farm Show 2023 photos: The business perspective
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Farm Show is officially underway! With so much to see, pet, and eat, it’s really easy to miss something – here is a look at some of the different businesses and associations that were set up at the Farm Show on Jan. 8, 2023.
abc27.com
South Central Pennsylvania small businesses eligible for loans due to Summer 2022 drought
ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) — On Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available in South Central Pennsylvania for small businesses that were impacted by a drought from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2022. The small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses...
abc27.com
PA Farm Show 2023: What is on the menu
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show is full of animals, exhibits, shows, and, of course, food!. Food vendors from all over the commonwealth come together to show off their tasty treats to everyone at the Farm Show. Below is what you can expect when you go to...
abc27.com
Lancaster County college students rebuild homes damaged by storms
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes rebuilt homes during the winter season. A group of students from Elizabethtown College traveled to North Carolina over their winter break. While there, they helped remodel homes damaged by hurricanes. “Going to North Carolina to help fix someone’s home after construction...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’
(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
abc27.com
Experts speak on coping with seasonal depression
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Millions of Americans are dealing with seasonal depression, a disorder that can have a major impact on someone’s everyday life. Experts say it’s common in Pennsylvania, especially during the winter months, but that it’s rarely talked about. “You can have thought patterns...
Comments / 0