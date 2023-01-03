Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Why the Steelers are jumping for joy after Bears get No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers had high hopes of earning a playoff spot well into their Week 18 game with the Cleveland Browns. Those hopes were scuttled when the Miami Dolphins registered a last-minute win over the New York Jets. While head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers (9-8) missed out on...
Lamar Jackson gets massive Ravens NFL Playoffs injury update
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week. Jackson is reportedly still dealing...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Bears earn No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after finishing 3-14
The Chicago Bears have earned the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It will be the first time the Bears have had the top overall selection since 1947. Chicago ended their season with a 29-13 loss to the Vikings and an overall record of 3-14. While they earned wins over the 49ers, Texans and Patriots, Matt Eberflus’ first year with the Bears didn’t go as well as fans had hoped. Their three wins were Chicago’s lowest total dating back to the 2016 season. Since 2010, the Bears have won at least five games every year except 2016 and 2022.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s powerful statement on Bengals’ Super Bowl window
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one confident young man. If that is not yet clear, his latest bold statement about the team’s championship window should erase all doubts about him. When asked about his thoughts on the idea of a championship window, Burrow responded with a powerful message...
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit
It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lovie Smith drops truth bomb on returning as Texans’ HC
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans ended their season with an improbable victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. As the Texans look to build towards next season, Smith dropped his opinion on if he should remain Houston’s head coach. On 4th and 20 with less than a...
49ers QB Brock Purdy joins Dan Marino in history books with epic feat vs. Cardinals
At this point, it’s safe to say this: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy is the real deal. From being the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming a winning starter with the 49ers, Purdy has certainly proven himself. And if there are still people who doubt him, he made sure to show in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals why he deserves the opportunity to be QB1 in San Francisco.
Bears fans go wild over getting No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after Lovie Smith’s Texans pull off miracle win over Colts
The Chicago Bears entered Week 18 needing two things to happen to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft: lose to the Vikings and see the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts. Both those things happened, and the latter went down in absolutely wild fashion. The Bears, playing without Justin Fields, had […] The post Bears fans go wild over getting No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after Lovie Smith’s Texans pull off miracle win over Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move
The Denver Broncos have made a major move in their quest towards finding a new head coach, as they have requested and received permission to interview Sean Payton, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Broncos cannot conduct any in-person interviews with Payton until January 17. Meanwhile, the Saints and Broncos have yet to agree to […] The post Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s strong message ahead of Dolphins’ AFC wild-card clash vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins did not make it easy on themselves, but they ultimately clinched the No. 7 seed in the AFC following their 11-6 home win over the New York Jets in Week 18. The Dolphins failed to score a single touchdown in a game for the first time this season, but at the least, […] The post Tyreek Hill’s strong message ahead of Dolphins’ AFC wild-card clash vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cameron Jordan disgusted at notion of playing for Browns and fans aren’t happy
Cameron Jordan may have just hit a nerve with the Cleveland Browns fanbase. The star New Orleans Saints defensive lineman and noted iron man responded to a question posed by a fan on Twitter about potentially joining Cleveland. Jordan’s response was short, sweet, savage, and had every Browns fan seething at the Saints star.
NFC East Wrap: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Seeded for Playoffs
Wrapping up the NFC East's final week of the regular season.
Vikings' 2023 Opponents Set: Tough Slate Includes Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, Bengals
The Vikings won the division, so they'll play a first-place schedule next season.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin reacts to Nyheim Hines’ storybook opening kickoff TD vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills sure are fired up today, huh? The reigning AFC East champions wasted no time getting on the board in Week 18 against the New England Patriots. On the opening kick-off, running back Nyheim Hines returned the kick all the way to the end-zone, via Ben Brown. 6-0, Buffalo. Obviously, Damar Hamlin is […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin reacts to Nyheim Hines’ storybook opening kickoff TD vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Week 18 report card: Defensive reserves hold their own
Grading the Giants’ 22-16 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Offense How about Davis Webb? It was rough early in his first NFL start but he settled in (23 of 40, 168 yards, 1 TD) and his 14-yard TD run, bowling over Reed Blankenship in the fourth quarter, left his teammates surprised and impressed. He was operating with a bunch of backups and no one can say Webb did not compete. RB Gary Brightwell (11-60) had a 25-yard run. Leave it to C Nick Gates to get in the face of LB T.J. Edwards after Edwards hit Webb out of bounds....
