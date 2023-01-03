The Chicago Bears have earned the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It will be the first time the Bears have had the top overall selection since 1947. Chicago ended their season with a 29-13 loss to the Vikings and an overall record of 3-14. While they earned wins over the 49ers, Texans and Patriots, Matt Eberflus’ first year with the Bears didn’t go as well as fans had hoped. Their three wins were Chicago’s lowest total dating back to the 2016 season. Since 2010, the Bears have won at least five games every year except 2016 and 2022.

