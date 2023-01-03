Read full article on original website
Cuddle Cot donation will help families grieving the loss of a baby
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Singing River Gulfport Labor and Delivery Department received a donation Friday that will allow mothers and families who experience the loss of a baby to spend more time with them. The Naff Family donated a Cuddle Cot to the hospital in memory of their son,...
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead fin whale that washed ashore in Pass Christian. The endangered species is now being examined by several scientists from federal and state agencies, including the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Mote Marine Laboratory, FWC Marine Mammal Research and Rescue, and many more.
Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport holds celebration for remodeling
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport just got a fresh new look. Saturday, the Gulfport store held a remodel celebration with rides for kids and arts and crafts, providing free food for all those who attended. The activities will continue through the weekend as local chefs will be doing cooking demonstrations.
Friends, family and first responders gather in remembrance of John Crow
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night, first responders from across the region gathered on the coast to honor EMT John Crow, who was killed in an accident on I-10 in St. Tammany Parish, La. A somber mood fell across the Jackson County Fairgrounds as family, friends and colleagues of Crow...
Crawfish season crawling steadily into full steam
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ‘Tis the seasons. “It’s a great time right now,” said Yul Grace, owner of Yul’s Place on the Causeway in Biloxi. “It’s crawfish and Mardi Gras right now.”. This year’s crawfish season is getting a jump start. “We normally...
Volunteers help pick up 25,000 wreaths at the Biloxi National Cemetery
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, volunteers gathered at the National Biloxi Cemetery to pick up Christmas wreaths. Hundreds of volunteers helped lay wreaths to cover every single grave at the cemetery back in December. A month later, they are picking them up. “I didn’t realize how many people would come;...
Officials perform necropsy on Pass Christian beach where fin whale washed ashore
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A dead whale was spotted offshore in Pass Christian Saturday morning. Researchers with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) initially believed it was a Rice’s whale, a highly endangered species and a rare find. However, further investigation found that it was actually a fin whale.
Endangered Rice’s whale washes ashore on Pass Christian beach
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A dead whale was spotted offshore in Pass Christian Saturday morning. Researchers with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) believe it is a Rice’s whale, a highly endangered species and a rare find. IMMS, NOAA and other local, state and federal agencies worked...
Rosita’s Taco Shop in Ocean Springs holds grand opening
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is welcoming another restaurant to its city. Rosita’s Taco Shop held a grand opening on Sunday after being a taco truck for a year. Many in Ocean Springs came out to show their support, the inside becoming so flooded with people that staff members were forced to add outdoor dining for the ceremony.
Mississippi Aquarium welcomes Mardi Gras season with sail lighting
In the Kitchen with Carter Green Steakhouse Room
Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting on Feb. 1, the entirety of Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs will begin an 8-week closure, spanning from Highway 90 down to Old Spanish Trail. The reason? Jackson County Utility Authority crews will be doing sewer repair work by the bridge over Davis Bayou.
Happening Jan. 18, March 22: "Growing Up For Girls" forum
Boil water notice lifted for Moss Point residents
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A boil water notice issued by the city of Moss Point on Thursday has been lifted. The notice was issued after a water main break in the city. While it was quickly repaired and pressure was quickly restored, officials were still led to advise residents of Second Street between Grierson and Frederick as well as residents in the Kreole area to take precautionary measures.
Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s everyone’s dream to wake up as a multi-millionaire. As we get closer to the $940 million Mega Millions drawing, people are eager to test their luck. The register keeps ringing as people continue to take their chance on the jackpot. “If I...
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter was defending himself, lawyer says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration was defending himself from gunfire, his lawyer said Friday. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, appeared virtually for a bond hearing. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ordered...
