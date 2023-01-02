Read full article on original website
Wake up Weather: Tracking overnight storms
PADUCAH — Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for active weather on the way tonight through tomorrow. There is a threat of heavy rain and severe storms between 10 p.m. Monday night and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Expect windy weather overnight, with gusts getting up to about...
Here's why tornado sirens will go off county-wide when warnings are issued
PADUCAH — Many of you probably heard tornado sirens Monday night after warnings were issued throughout the Local 6 area. Our weather team tracked the storm to the Reidland area of McCracken County, but even here at the television station, tornado sirens were turned on. Many of you asked us why portions of the county that weren't near the tornado's path had their sirens go off.
Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopens after temporary closure due to high winds
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0. KYTC District 1 says...
Murray State's Racer Arena to open as storm shelter Monday evening
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — With severe weather in the forecast Monday night, the Calloway County Fiscal Court says Murray State University's Racer Arena will be open to the community as a storm shelter. A Local 6 Weather Authority Alert is in place for Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
Update on school closures
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm. One district, Marshall County Schools, says little could have been done to prevent the burst pipes. The winter storm and severe winds hit five of the district's schools hard, resulting in what administrators call a freak accident.
Marion, KY, water crisis update
KYTC reports water over state roads in west Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews are responding to reports of water over state roads due to heavy rainfall in west Kentucky. As of 11:02 p.m., KYTC District 1 is reporting water over state roads in Livingston County and McCracken County. Those reports include:. Livingston County. KY 133/Lola Road...
Graves County Sheriff's Department takes extra step to inform community during severe weather
MAYFEILD, KY — Monday night's storms caused a lot of tension in the Local 6 area. The severe weather had many people feeling anxious about what might come next. That's why the Graves County Sheriff's Department took on the task of sending out frequent Facebook updates to keep things calm and to keep residents informed.
Obion County Schools postpones students' return to school until Jan. 9
OBION COUNTY, TN — Students in Obion County, Tennessee, were expected to return to school on Thursday after a recent winter storm caused leaks and water damage in some school buildings. But, the district announced in a Facebook post this week that, their return has been postponed until Monday, Jan. 9.
1/2 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
Marshall County cancels classes for remainder of week
BENTON, KY — Marshall County Schools announced Tuesday morning classes would be cancelled for the remainder of the week, citing damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at five of their schools. According to the district's Facebook post about the closure, all staff are still expected to...
New city leadership in Marion, Kentucky, helps combat continuing water crisis
MARION, KY — Heavy rain created headaches for many in the Local 6 area, but in Marion, Kentucky, the three inches of precipitation was more than welcome. In April of last year, the city breached the levee to Lake George, Marion's main water source. The breach led to a water shortage.
1/4 Athlete of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Jack McCune and Mayfield's Lay Mayes were voted this weeks Athletes of the Week. McCune scored 25 pts and 12 rebs in win over Beechwood then scored 18 pts and 12 rebs in win over South Oldham. Mayes scored 27 pts in win over Muhlenberg...
Martin P.D. reports Safety Bus success with over 100 riders, no D.U.I.s
MARTIN, TN — Over 100 people took advantage of the free Safety Bus shuttle service in Martin as they celebrated New Year's Eve. According to the Martin Police Department, the Safety Bus is a yearly volunteer service giving community members rides on NYE to help ensure safety on the roads.
Blaine McDonald
Blaine McDonald is a multimedia journalist for WPSD Local 6. She's a new resident of Paducah, originally from Martin, Tennessee. She recently graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she majored in broadcast communications and minored in history. During her time at UT Martin, Blaine was very active...
Man killed, woman injured in three-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Union County, Illinois
UNION COUNTY, IL — A three-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Illinois Route 3 in Union County Monday night claimed the life of a 73-year-old man and resulted in the hospitalization of a 59-year-old woman, Illinois State Police say. The crash happened around 9:11 p.m. Monday on Route...
Local schools offer CPR training in the classroom
PADUCAH — The state of Kentucky requires schools to offer students CPR training and access to automated external defibrillators or AEDs. Students have access to workshops, informational videos and CPR dolls during the course, helping them learn hands-only CPR. When school is in session, anything could happen. "A family...
Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a Marshall County, Kentucky, woman accused of cruelty to animals. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a woman named Melissa Louati on seven counts of second-degree cruelty to animals Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to Louati's home in...
McCracken County Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing teen
PADUCAH, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday release, 16-year-old Daishaun O’neal was last seen in the early hours of Jan. 3 in the area of Champ Drive in Paducah. Deputies describe...
