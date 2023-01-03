"Gymkhana" hero and rally driver Ken Block died on Monday according to his official social media accounts. Block's crew at Hoonigan confirmed via Instagram he died in a snowmobile accident on Jan. 2. Block was 55 years old and is survived by his wife and three children. TMZ reported that the Wasatch County, Utah, sheriff's office said the accident happened at about 2 p.m. when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of Block. He was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO