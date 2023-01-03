ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah

Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
UTAH STATE
game-news24.com

The driver of Rallyed’s Ken Block died in a motorcycle accident

Ken Block was dead from the road. The American died in the accident that his snowmobile accident took place on January 2, 2023 in Wasatch County, Utah. The responsible sheriffs department explained in a official statement that Block remained in control of the vehicle, which was eventually on him. This cost his life to the 55-year-old American.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
NBC Chicago

Ken Block

Ken Block, professional rally car driver and viral YouTube stuntman, died Monday in a snowmobile accident in Utah. He was 55.
UTAH STATE
MotorAuthority

Rally and Gymkhana icon Ken Block dead at 55

"Gymkhana" hero and rally driver Ken Block died on Monday according to his official social media accounts. Block's crew at Hoonigan confirmed via Instagram he died in a snowmobile accident on Jan. 2. Block was 55 years old and is survived by his wife and three children. TMZ reported that the Wasatch County, Utah, sheriff's office said the accident happened at about 2 p.m. when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of Block. He was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.
UTAH STATE
bikebound.com

Top 10 Scramblers and Desert Sleds of 2022

Here at BikeBound, we’re big fans of scramblers, desert sleds, rally bikes, and adventure machines. So are you, our readers, as several of the machines that made our list of the Top 10 Custom Motorcycles of 2022 were built as much for dirt as tarmac, running knobby tires, skid plates, and high-mount exhausts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy