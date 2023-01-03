Read full article on original website
Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah
Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Action sports legend Ken Block, 55, dies in snowmobile accident
The pro rally driver and former action sports marketing executive died in a snowmobile accident Monday. He was 55.
Stunt and rally driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident
DC Shoes founder and performance driver Ken Block was killed on Monday in a snowmobile accident near his home in Utah. The rally racer was 55.
Ken Block, 'visionary' rally driver and DC Shoes founder, dies in snowmobile incident at age 55
Professional rally driver and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday, authorities in Utah said. He was 55 years old.
game-news24.com
The driver of Rallyed’s Ken Block died in a motorcycle accident
Ken Block was dead from the road. The American died in the accident that his snowmobile accident took place on January 2, 2023 in Wasatch County, Utah. The responsible sheriffs department explained in a official statement that Block remained in control of the vehicle, which was eventually on him. This cost his life to the 55-year-old American.
Ken Block's biggest 'Gymkhana' YouTube videos
Ken Block's "Gymkhana" series set the standard for viral stunt driving videos and have racked up millions of views since it started in 2008.
Ken Block Fans React to Rally Driver's Last Post Hours Before His Death
Ken Block was promoting a new YouTube video featuring his teenage daughter just hours before he was involved in a fatal snowmobile accident.
Ken Block
Ken Block, professional rally car driver and viral YouTube stuntman, died Monday in a snowmobile accident in Utah. He was 55.
MotorAuthority
Rally and Gymkhana icon Ken Block dead at 55
"Gymkhana" hero and rally driver Ken Block died on Monday according to his official social media accounts. Block's crew at Hoonigan confirmed via Instagram he died in a snowmobile accident on Jan. 2. Block was 55 years old and is survived by his wife and three children. TMZ reported that the Wasatch County, Utah, sheriff's office said the accident happened at about 2 p.m. when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of Block. He was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.
