Hopkinsville, KY

Health And Beauty Items Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

Several health and beauty items were reportedly stolen from Ulta on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say cologne, perfumes, and makeup valued at $3,041 were taken from the business. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation

Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Taking Money From Her Job

A Hopkinsville woman was arrested on a warrant for theft after being charged with DUI on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Tiffany Gilkey was found behind the wheel of her vehicle that a concerned citizen had removed the keys and put it in park.
Man Reported Missing In Christian County

Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
Two Men Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop

A traffic stop for a license plate not illuminated led to drug arrests on North Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 64-year-old Samuel Balderas for his license plate not being illuminated and not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, Balderas reportedly grabbed his wallet and a bag of meth fell on his lap.
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash

One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
Missing Man Found Deceased In Hopkinsville

A man reported missing in Hopkinsville has been located deceased on Beach Street Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Gregory “Knuck” Bush who has been missing since December 12th was located deceased on Beach Street. No foul play is suspected in his death. Bush was pronounced dead by Christian...
Betty Bussell, 73 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 73-year-old Betty Ann Turnley Bussell, of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, January 17 at 12:30 am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery West. Visitation will be Tuesday at 11:30 at the funeral home.
Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm

A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
Tatianna Marie Behn Nicanor, 28 of Cerulean

Funeral services for 28-year-old Tatianna Marie Behn Nicanor, of Cerulean will be Monday at 1 pm at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM on Monday, with rosary services beginning at 12:30 PM at the church. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is...
Boil Water Advisory For Part Of Old Fruit Hill Road

The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customer along a section of Old Fruit Hill Road and some adjoining roads. Christian County Water District officials say the advisory includes addresses from 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rRoad. It also includes all addresses on Wade Road, Polete Lane, and Leo Cook Road.
Hopkinsville man arrested on first-degree rape charge

The Hopkinsville Police Department has charged a Hopkinsville man with first-degree rape. According to the police report, 65-year-old Michael Neal of Hopkinsville allegedly engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with a female victim who was considered physically helpless and unable to give consent due to her being on medication. Neal reportedly...
Museums of Hopkinsville-Christian County Plan 2023 Programming

The Museums of Hopkinsville-Christian County are currently planning their 2023 programming, featuring new events as well as some old favorites. Executive Director Alissa Keller said History on Tap will continue in the new year. For a new event, Keller plans to introduce a program called “Super Saturday”. The...
Obituaries Jan. 3, 2023

Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
