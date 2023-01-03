Effective: 2023-01-08 18:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Black ice may cause driving and walking to become extremely dangerous. Freezing fog may develop overnight. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bland; Carroll; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Roanoke; Wythe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a few hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.

BLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO