Effective: 2023-01-08 18:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. White River At Augusta affecting Woodruff and White Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Jackson and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 83.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening and continue falling to 77.0 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 83.3 Sun 5 PM 82.2 80.8 79.2 **SLOW FALL**

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO