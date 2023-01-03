NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the theme and schedule of events for the 2023 inaugural celebration, ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation’. “Tennessee is leading the nation as a guiding light for opportunity, security and freedom,” said Lee. “Maria and I invite Tennesseans to join us as we reflect on the tremendous success Tennessee has seen over the past four years and celebrate as we move forward in anticipation of our state’s continued prosperity.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO