Stroud Township, PA

Police alert drivers of traffic disruptions ahead of hearing

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Stroud Regional Police Department alert the public of anticipated traffic disruptions near the Monroe County Courthouse due to a scheduled extradition hearing.

Police say the streets surrounding the courthouse, Courthouse Square, Sarah Street, Monroe Street, and Seventh Street, may be closed as early as 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and continue throughout the day.

Residents who live on those streets will be allowed to their homes, along with any business owners and employees needing to get to work, according to police.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area if possible.

