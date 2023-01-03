ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Drivers in Illinois paying more at the pump thanks to new gas tax

By Ala Errebhi, Kevin S. Held
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ocbn9_0k1V2rSE00

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A new year means a new gas tax in Illinois. There’s also another gas tax increase planned for later this year.

The first tax added three cents to the price. Drivers we spoke to say the price is already expensive.

“It’s just too high, and Illinois’s way worse than Missouri’s,” Donna Cole said. “Almost a dollar, well, about .50 to .75 cents, maybe.”

While Cole lives in Illinois, she often gets gas in Missouri.

Illinoisans already pay the second-highest gas taxes in the nation. According to AAA, gas prices in Illinois are the highest in the Midwest.

“Not expensive as a couple of months ago. A couple of months [ago] they were like almost $5, but today it’s still pricey,” DeAngelo Gilmore said.

Gilmore said he drives a lot to see family, so gas is one of his primary expenses.

“A lot. A lot of my paycheck goes to gas. I mean, I don’t stay very far from my job, I probably stay 12 to 15 minutes. But gas is still high; it’s still costing my paycheck,” he said.

The second tax increase will take effect on July 1. The amount will depend on inflation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Jesse White gives last interview as Illinois Secretary of State

CHICAGO — Whether it’s teaching kids to tumble or taking on Illinois’ political machine, Jesse White has seen a lot during his decades of service. The six-term Secretary of State joined WGN-TV Political Report for his final interview before leaving office on Monday. You can watch the interview in the player above.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois Senate expected to vote on assault weapons ban

CHICAGO — The Illinois Senate is set to return to Springfield on Sunday in the final days of a lame-duck session to vote on an assault weapons ban that was passed by the House. Sunday’s expected vote is happening two days after the House passed the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Its supporters are hoping for […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois House passes assault weapons ban, now heads to Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. —The Illinois House passed a bill early Friday that would ban assault weapons statewide. It came six months after the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July Parade. The House voted around 12:50 a.m. Gov. JB Pritzker was present for the entire debate and expressed confidence that the bill would reach […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois House passes abortion, gender care bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday night that would strengthen reproductive rights and gender affirming care. The bill targets several areas, including availability of contraceptives as well as abortion and gender-related medications. It allows the state to grant temporary licenses to out-of-state doctors and nurses who provide reproductive services. A similar […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Sunday forecast: Mostly cloudy with flurries in the south

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few AM flurries south. W 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for western Chicagoland, but in the Good category for the City of Chicago and NW Indiana. High 36 Tonight: Mostly cloudy. W 5-10 mph Low 27 Tomorrow: Clouds and some sun. SW 5-10 mph High 39 Extended outlook […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Report: More children dying despite DCFS contact

CHICAGO — Amaria Osby, 8, told a case worker she felt safe with her mother one day before she was murdered.  That’s among the findings of an investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services’ inspector general. Police say Osby’s mother admitted to suffocating her daughter after drinking bleach and while high on […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over records release

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving other Jones’ attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The ruling by Judge Barbara Bellis on Thursday […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WGN News

Ex-lawmaker who served time for Jan. 6 riot seeks House seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two years to the day after storming the U.S. Capitol, a former West Virginia state lawmaker who served prison time for his role in the riot said Friday that he hopes to return to the scene of his crime as an elected official. Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself on Facebook cheering […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN News

Saturday forecast: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

Today: Mostly cloudy. NE 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the moderate category today around Chicagoland.  High 35 Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow late. ESE 5-10 mph Low 25 Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few AM flurries. SW 0-5 mph High 37 Extended outlook calls for cloudy skies to continue into Monday. […]
WGN News

WGN News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy