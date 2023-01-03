ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Raiders ring in the new year with win at IUPUI

By Jack Pohl
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Five different players finished in double figures on Monday afternoon for the Wright State men’s basketball team as the Raiders opened the 2023 calendar year with an 82-68 victory at IUPUI.

Wright State now returns home for six of its next eight contests throughout the rest of January, beginning Friday night with a nationally televised game on Friday night against Detroit Mercy. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. from the Nutter Center and on ESPN2.

The Raiders led by 13 at the half and scored five of the first seven points after the break to extend their advantage. A 9-2 Wright State run over a three-minute stretch at the midway point of the second half pushed Wright State to a comfortable margin for the remainder of the afternoon.

Wright State (8-7, 1-3 Horizon) saw Trey Calvin finish with a game-high 21 points, tallying 16 in the second half, as he shot 9-of-15 from the floor overall with a trio of three-pointers while adding three assists and three steals. Amari Davis and Brandon Noel each scored 14 points, with Noel pulling down a career-best 15 rebounds – grabbing eight boards on the defensive glass and seven on the offensive glass. The redshirt-freshman collected 10 of his rebounds in the second half as he played 30-plus minutes for the fourth time this season.

Alex Huibregtse reached double figures for the fourth time in the last five games, scoring 10 points in the opening 20 minutes on his way to 13 points, and Andrew Welage added 12 points of his own off the bench, eight of which came in the second half.

Wright State shot 56 percent in the first half on the way to finishing the afternoon an even 50 percent overall (32-64) from the floor while connecting on eight three-pointers (8-21, 38 percent). The Raiders were 10-12 (83 percent) from the free throw line, with all but one attempt coming in the first half. Defensively, Wright State held IUPUI to 41 percent shooting in the first half and a 47 percent (26-55) overall shooting percentage. IUPUI was just 2-of-10 from three-point range but 14-of-16 (88 percent) at the free throw stripe.

WDTN

