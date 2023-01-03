Pro rally racer Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

MILL HOLLOW, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Professional rally driver Kenneth Block has died in a snowmobile accident on Monday, Jan. 2, as confirmed by Hoonigan Industries , a media production and sports-inspired clothing company Block co-founded. He was 55 years old.

At around 2 p.m., Search and Rescue teams, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service responded to a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area.

According to the sheriff’s office , the driver, Block, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.

He died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.

The sheriff’s office noted that Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

Known as a legend in the racing world, Block began his career in 2005 with the Vermont SportsCar team. He formed the Monster World Rally Team in 2010, becoming the first-ever American to compete at the World Rally Championship. Later on, Block competed in the Global RallyCross Championship from 2011 to 2015. Outside of the racing world, he also co-founded Hoonigan Industries and DC Shoes . He reportedly lived in Park City with his family.

Hoonigan Industries released a statement regarding Block’s death:

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office is in the works of determining the official cause of death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.