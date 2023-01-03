ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Viral TikTok video shows moments during downtown Mobile shooting

By Jeremy Jones
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMy3u_0k1V23qV00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — In a viral TikTok video, Mobile native Mica Neal captures the moments where thousands of people were running for their lives in the deadly shooting in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve .

Neal said he was visiting Mobile from his home in Tampa for the MoonPie over Mobile Drop. He was at the Third Eye Blind concert until someone yelled that there was a shooting. Once he heard that, he was noticed a crowd of people running away from apparent popping noises.

Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police

“They’re yelling about shooting and I turned around,” said Neal. “And here comes this mob of people at me, so I have my phone in my hand, and I just started recording and kind of stepped away out of the road into you know, by some other stuff up against a wall. If they’re gonna run into something, I want them to run into that, not run me over.”

Neal says he recorded the video around 11:15 p.m. which is the same time investigators said the shooting took place . He at first didn’t realize what was happening, but after reviewing the video he believes he captured the gunshots.

“I didn’t really realize that I actually heard the gunshots,” said Neal. “And so, I went back and looked at my video and realized that I caught them because, you know, you got fireworks, you got kids, you know, got snap pops, you got all this stuff going on at that time. And then, you know, of course somebody starts yelling, shooting or whatever, and you turn around and you see a mob of people. So I actually really realized I actually caught gunfire on the video until I went back and watched the video that I that I had taken.”

Neal’s video has surpassed over one million views on his TikTok account, @micaunleashed . He said he’s not an avid user on the platform, so this many views is new for him.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

“I just have a TikTok for my travels,” said Neal. “And for my hiking and exploring and my photography. I didn’t plan on obviously having something like this to share.”

Nine people were shot, and Jatarious Reives, 24, was killed . People have the suspected shooter in custody; however, they are not releasing his identity because they are still investigating.

Police have confirmed the weapon used that night was a glock switch , which is a small part that converts a semi-automatic to fire fully automatic.

Mobile Chief of Police Paul Prine said two people were involved in some sort of argument, and several people were shooting that night. He said more charges could come.

“I think at this stage in the game, we’ve got the shooter,” said Prine. “And that’s really the most important part, the additional charges could come from the other bystanders that were injured. But again, you know, there’s a lot to learn, there’s a lot that we’ve got to determine in order to make those cases and be able to prove it in court.”

| RADAR | Stay ahead of the storm with the WKRG News 5 interactive weather radar

Prine said Downtown Mobile will continue to be a safe area. He emphasizes that nothing can stop criminals who intend on doing something wrong.

“If somebody’s intent, or bent on hurting someone, or worse, killing someone, I could have had another 100 officers down there, and it would have not prevented anything,” said Prine. “And so the public needs to understand. There have been many interviews by local media down there interviewing patrons down on Dauphin Street, that simply said Mobile police was out in full force, people felt safe. And the thing to know is that people do feel safe. And we did have a large contingency of officers out there. When I’ve always said from the very beginning of my administration, we’re not going to tolerate this criminal activity. Not tolerating doesn’t mean that we’re always going to be in a position to prevent it or stop it. But it does mean where we can when we can. We will expand every resources at this city to bring people to justice.”

This shooting won’t stop Neal from coming back to his hometown for the Moon Pie Drop next year.

“The same thing goes on every city across America. I mean, this isn’t this isn’t just for Mobile,” said Neal. “Aany big city is going to have some kind of issue, whether it be a moon pie drop, or a Halloween drop or a Christmas something that’s there’s always going to be some kind of drama. It’s just the way it is. And people shouldn’t let that scare them away. If that’s the case, and then the evil has won. And that’s what we have to be stronger and better about.”

To watch the video on his page, click the link here to visit his account on TikTok; @micaunleashed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was stabbed during a carjacking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Johnson Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when a known man demanded his car, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove away in it before police arrived.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Gorgas Street Thursday night that left one person wounded. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gorgas Street around 8:11 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victim had been talking to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police investigating first homicide of 2023

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle. According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man killed in two-car crash on Saturday: ALEA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was killed when his 2008 Ford Focus was hit from behind by a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by an Arkansas man. Officials also said that after […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

First Light Marathon returns for first run since 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile tradition returns for the first time since just before the pandemic.  Sunday was the first, “First Light” Marathon since early 2020.  As tired runners make their way across the finish line, few expended more energy than the man who ended the race first.   “It’s the music I’m telling you, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bubble Alley in Pensacola coming down Jan. 17

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board, Bubble Alley, the popular public art display made up of thousands of colorful vinyl bubbles, will be taken down on January 17. The aerial display suspended over Intendencia Street between Jefferson and Tarragona was originally launched as part of 2022 Foo Foo Festival but […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys Summerdale home early Sunday morning

UPDATE (1/8 3:21 p.m.): Summerdale Assistant Fire Chief Michael Aaron said the home is a “total loss.” He said electrical problems are to blame for the fire. SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire tears through a home in Summerdale well before dawn Sunday morning. Summerdale Assistant Fire Chief Michael Aaron sent these images of a […]
SUMMERDALE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man suffers life-threatening stab wound after intervening in argument, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a life-threatening stab wound while trying to intervene during an argument early this morning, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. Authorities said that the subject, later identified as David Jovain Payton, was arguing with a woman over Payton’s personal property.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy