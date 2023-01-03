ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Masks, at-home tests at center of debate as kids return from winter break

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLSDs_0k1V1xmn00

Boston – The debate over whether kids should mask up and test regularly is front and center in communities across Massachusetts as winter break comes to an end.

School officials in at least three local communities – Boston, Newton and Arlington – are encouraging students and staff to temporarily mask up upon returning.

Students and staff in many districts across the state are also being encouraged to continue using at-home tests to identify COVID positive cases.

The recommendations have lead to mixed opinions from families in different cities and towns.

“So many people don’t take the tests anymore. They say we’re sick, we’re sick,” said Norwood father Ruben Restrepo. “Now it’s kind of a normal thing.”

Another parent Boston 25 News spoke with said she takes the honor system of recommended at-home testing seriously.

“Our kids live in multi-generational families. So having a sick child impacts other family members,” said Boston mother Lakshmi Ganapathi.

Ganapathi, who has a son in kindergarten in Boston Public Schools, is also a pediatric infectious diseases physician.

She said she’s concerned about the potential for high transmission of COVID, the flu and RSV when kids come back from the holidays.

“To date we’ve received rapid tests every other week. This may be the time to really send rapid tests every week,” said Ganapathi. “Periods of high transmission is when we need to use all of our tools, masking as well as testing.”

Doctor Shira Doron, Tufts Medical Center’s epidemiologist, doesn’t believe more masking and testing is necessarily the answer right now.

“There’s no reason right now to think that this January will resemble last January in any way,” said Doctor Doron. “The main difference is how much immunity we as a population have as a result of infection and multiple shots.”

Doctor Doron points to recent changes in other countries’ approaches to COVID-19.

“Here in this country, we still recommend testing for even mild symptoms for everybody,” she added. “I suspect soon we will follow what many especially European countries have done which is to say there are a lot of respiratory viruses out there, and you don’t need to know what they are.”

Boston Public Schools says it will continue to provide all students and staff with home testing kits every two weeks.

School officials in Boston, Arlington and Newton say they will not be enforcing mask-wearing when kids come back but are strongly encouraging all students and staff to consider doing so temporarily.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

UMass Boston reinstitutes mask mandate

Starting Monday, January 9, students and staff at UMass Boston will once again be required to wear masks on campus. The decision comes after the CDC’s recent declaration that Suffolk County’s COVID-19 risk level was elevated from medium to high. The school says this is a temporary update...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Quincy Polar Plunge benefits boy battling cancer

QUINCY, Mass — People raced into the water in Quincy Sunday to raise money for a young child with cancer. The proceeds from the plunge will go to benefit Quinn Waters. Known as the ‘Mighty Quinn’, the five-year-old boy has inspired people during his battle against cancer.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south

COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigators return to home of missing Cohasset mother

COHASSET, Mass. — Investigators on Sunday returned to the home of Ana Walshe, a missing mother-of-three young children who was last seen at her home in Cohasset on Jan. 1. The disappearance of Walshe, a 39-year-old real estate professional who commutes to her job in Washington, D.C., has garnered national attention.
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dive teams search water off Salem beach for missing man after finding his belongings at nearby beach

SALEM, Mass. — State and local dive teams search the water off of the Salem coast after finding the belongings of a missing Maine man at a nearby beach. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lynn house fire severely damages home

A house fire in Lynn left a house blackened and charred Saturday. Lynn firefighters first responded to a basement fire on Valley Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire in the basement and made an interior attack. According to the fire chief, the fire had burned...
LYNN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
142K+
Followers
151K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy