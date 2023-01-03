ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 17

Joe Harper
5d ago

5Xs the cost of a conventional bus, 1/3 of the range of a conventional bus. What a great waste of taxpayer money.

Reply
7
gotta have coffee
5d ago

what about this administration fleet of limousines and SUV'S not electric? bow down to your Puppet Master prez!!

Reply
5
Desiree-Steve Glenister
5d ago

They need to use that wasted money and give all teachers payraises and bring back programs like CAVOC and HOMe EC classes where you learn to do take care of your household if you are still single when you get the boot out of the nest!

Reply
2
 

