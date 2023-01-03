A Grosse Pointe Shores estate on Lake Shore Road that was once home to a philanthropist and former owner of a professional football team is up for sale. Located at 824 Lakeshore Road near Vernier Road, the estate belongs to Mary McLean Wilson, the wife of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Ralph Wilson owned the Buffalo Bills professional football team for more than 54 years and died in 2014 at the age of 95. A foundation started in 2015 in his name supports efforts to improve the lives of people in both Southeast Michigan and Western New York.

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO