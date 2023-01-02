ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bills player Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after collapsing from a cardiac arrest on the field, uncle tells CNN

By Adrienne Broaddus, Elizabeth Wolfe, Homero De la Fuente, David Close, Jason Hanna
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Comments / 29

MAS from Florida
2d ago

A hard thump to the chest can disrupt cardiac activity just as a cardiac thump can restart a stopped heart. Praying for his recovery

6
Kallie Burton
2d ago

father god may you fill our brother damar Hamlins cup lord father god may you give him strength brothers and sisters we are gods children may we form a choir and sing him songs of hope we love you brother may you gain strength and father god may you surround our brother & your son damar with your strength angels may you fill his cup with the powers of strength may we raise our voices brothers and sisters and sing him songs of hope so he can hear us we love you brother may father god bless him and his family and may god bless and protect this nation and may god protect our troops one love one heart one family father god loves you my brothers and sisters may god bless yall love you all spread love spread kindness

3
Seb Collexts
2d ago

Maybe the covid Vax caused this? The number of cardiac arrests in teens and young adults has risen exponentially after the "vax". God bless him.

3
