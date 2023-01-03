Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Gas Prices Decrease Slightly
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped a half-cent Saturday to $4.554, its first decrease since Dec. 22. The average price is 3.8 cents more than one week ago, but 16.3 cents less than one month ago and 7.7 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
NBC San Diego
Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Power Pole in Lemon Grove
A driver hit a power pole in Lemon Grove, then took off Saturday night, according San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Scott Roller. The truck driver hit a power pole near a trolley station at Lemon Grove Avenue near Canton Drive around 8:17 p.m., according to SDSO. The driver took...
NBC San Diego
With Storm Passed, San Diego Deals With Crashing Waves, Flooding and Sinkholes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. At the Beaches. High Surf. Swells have...
NBC San Diego
Ocean Beach Pier Damaged Due to Heavy Surf, Closed Until Further Notice
The San Diego Lifeguards advised that the Ocean Beach Pier should remain closed after heavy surf and tide caused damage. The pier has been closed since Thursday morning due to a storm that hit the county and brought a high surf warning for the coast. The City of San Diego said once the surf drops, the lifeguards can assess for damage to see if it's safe for public use.
NBC San Diego
WATCH: Drivers Trapped in Mud After Water Main Break Near Del Mar Heights
Two drivers were trapped in thick mud early Friday following a water main break near Del Mar Heights. The incident was reported at about 5 a.m. near the intersection of Carmel Valley Road and Caminito del Pasaje. There, a 24-inch transmission water main broke, according to the City of San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Cleanup Begins in Mission Beach After Boardwalk Hit With High Waves
Before San Diegans even start thinking about next week's storm, there is still plenty to cleanup after the one that just swept through. Sunny skies were over Mission Beach on Saturday — one of the hardest-hit areas. The beach was clear and beachgoers navigated around the closed parts of the boardwalk that was covered in seawater just hours before.
NBC San Diego
Rain Totals: How Hard Did Bomb Cyclone Hit Your San Diego Home?
San Diegans were warned by the National Weather Service earlier this week to prepare for flooding from an atmospheric river generated by a bomb cyclone. In the ensuing days, some areas of the county got plenty of rainfall but others did not. Peak rain was up on the peak of...
NBC San Diego
Five People Arrested in El Cajon in Auto Theft, Drug Possession
Five people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of auto theft, identity theft, possession of counterfeit currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession, among other crimes. Early Saturday, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Sheriff's Lt....
NBC San Diego
WATCH: Mission Beach Hit With High Waves After Storm Passes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. In Mission Beach, San Diego lifeguards were...
NBC San Diego
‘Not a Beginner's Day': Even Experienced Surfers (and a Corgi) Got Caught in San Diego's Big Waves
At least two surfers were rescued Friday after getting stuck in the high surf that’s been pounding the San Diego coast this week. San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said the two surfers, who were described as experienced, got stuck while riding the waves near Windansea Beach and La Jolla Cove.
NBC San Diego
Over-the-Counter and Prescription Drug Shortage Likely to Continue in San Diego
The current shortage of over-the-counter medication and prescription medication is ongoing. It includes over-the-counter medications like Tylenol and Motrin. The shortage is primarily due to increased demand, which comes after a fall that saw a spike in respiratory illnesses like Influenza, RSV and COVID-19. “Unfortunately, there's no Children's Tylenol available...
NBC San Diego
Dry, Mild Weather in San Diego County With Another Storm Expected Late Monday
High clouds may limit sunshine across San Diego County Saturday, but the days will be dry and mild through Monday, as the area remains just out of reach of an active storm track over the Pacific, the National Weather Service said. A potent Pacific storm on a more southerly track...
NBC San Diego
Two Years: Saturday Marks Sad Milestone in Case of Missing Chula Vista Mom May ‘Maya' Millete
Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of the disappearance of May "Maya" Millete, the Chula Vista mother of three young children. Maya's husband, Larry Millete, is awaiting trial on a murder charge in connection with her disappearance. While Maya’s family is still searching for answers, police haven't given up on the...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Drug Possession, More Than Dozen Counts of Burglary
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of drug possession and more than a dozen counts of burglary. At around 7:30 a.m., detectives arrested Deputy Cory Richey at his work and booked him into San Diego Central Jail for a felony warrant for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to sheriff's officials.
NBC San Diego
Butler Leads Aztecs MBB to Win in Wyoming
San Diego State's men's basketball program had won eight straight games against Wyoming, with four straight coming on the road. However, any time a team that plays at sea level goes 7,100 feet in the air, things have the potential to go haywire. Not only did the Aztecs not suffer...
