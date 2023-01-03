Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team
Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
Who should be the NFL’s Coach of the Year?
There have been a lot of surprises in the 2022NFL season. Here’s a look at the top Coach of the Year candidates: Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles Preseason win total*: 9.5 *Courtesy of The Action Network Record: 13-3 Nick Sirianni is the favorite and was running away with this award until recent losses. Without Jalen Hurts, Read more... The post Who should be the NFL’s Coach of the Year? appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texans legend Andre Johnson's QBs is proof alone he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Receivers going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame are as common place as drivers going at least five miles above the speed limit on any major Houston thoroughfare. What makes inaugural Texans Ring of Honor inductee Andre Johnson any different?. According to statistics compiled by the Touchdown Wire’s Doug...
Justin Fields (hip) out; Bears to start Nathan Peterman vs. Vikings
Justin Fields' breakout sophomore season is over. Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday that Fields has a sore hip and will not be active for the team's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Nathan Peterman is slated to start in Fields' place. The impending offseason will be...
Ravens-Bengals time slot still in flux after NFL announced Bills-Bengals will not resume this week
BALTIMORE -- The Buffalo Bills vs. the Cincinnati Bengals will not be played this week, putting a pivotal Ravens game in flux, according to the NFL.Monday Night's game was suspended in the first quarter with the Bengals leading 7-3 when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.A defibrillator and CPR were used to resuscitate Hamlin who remained on the field for nearly 30 minutes before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the NFL.Hamlin remains in critical condition, but does have his vitals back to normal, the league said.The NFL said Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke...
Eagles playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18: NFC East, 1st-round bye, home-field advantage in play
Will the Eagles be masters of their domain on Sunday?. Beat the New York Giants, and Philadelphia clinches the NFC East division title, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Eagles somehow lose to the Giants, their...
Tom Brady’s Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of the playoff conversation after their Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens sealed their fate. While sitting at home for the postseason is never satisfying, the plus is the Falcons will have a top-10 pick come April. The Falcons currently hold the seventh overall...
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
CNN — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is...
