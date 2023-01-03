ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team

Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

Who should be the NFL’s Coach of the Year?

There have been a lot of surprises in the 2022NFL season. Here’s a look at the top Coach of the Year candidates: Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles Preseason win total*: 9.5 *Courtesy of The Action Network Record: 13-3 Nick Sirianni is the favorite and was running away with this award until recent losses. Without Jalen Hurts, Read more... The post Who should be the NFL’s Coach of the Year? appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Justin Fields (hip) out; Bears to start Nathan Peterman vs. Vikings

Justin Fields' breakout sophomore season is over. Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday that Fields has a sore hip and will not be active for the team's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Nathan Peterman is slated to start in Fields' place. The impending offseason will be...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens-Bengals time slot still in flux after NFL announced Bills-Bengals will not resume this week

BALTIMORE -- The Buffalo Bills vs. the Cincinnati Bengals will not be played this week, putting a pivotal Ravens game in flux, according to the NFL.Monday Night's game was suspended in the first quarter with the Bengals leading 7-3 when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.A defibrillator and CPR were used to resuscitate Hamlin who remained on the field for nearly 30 minutes before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the NFL.Hamlin remains in critical condition, but does have his vitals back to normal, the league said.The NFL said Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tom Brady’s Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons are out of the playoff conversation after their Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens sealed their fate. While sitting at home for the postseason is never satisfying, the plus is the Falcons will have a top-10 pick come April. The Falcons currently hold the seventh overall...
ATLANTA, GA

