ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Moline’s Matthew Bailey plays impact in Illini’s bowl game

By Nick Couzin
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyzLg_0k1V0plC00

Moline alum Matthew Bailey played an impact in Illinois’s 19-10 loss to Mississippi State in the Reliaquest Bowl.

As the Bulldogs went down the field on the first drive, Bailey picked off quarterback Will Rogers for his third interception of the game.

The freshman made his first start and was part of a defense who recorded a program-high 24 INT’s for the season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkeyes land former 4-star QB in transfer portal

QB U? Just joking — sort of. But, the Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback room just got a wee bit bigger. Wisconsin QB Deacon Pe’a Hill announced on social media that is transferring to Iowa. Hill was a 2021 commit, but has been intending to transfer for months following Paul Chryst’s firing, and committed to Fordham in […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Geneseo, PV talk match-up at IHMVCU Shootout

The I-H-Mississippi Valley Credit Union Shootout is upon us. 12 girls teams from the Iowa side battle it out with 12 teams from the Illinois side Saturday at both the Carver center and Wharton Fieldhouse. All 24 coaches introduced their match-ups and what to expect at Beyond the Baseline for the events press conference. Riverdale […]
GENESEO, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Defense key to Hawkeyes’ win in Music City Bowl

Iowa (8-5) defeated Kentucky (7-6), 21-0, on Saturday at the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The victory is head coach Kirk Ferentz’s 10th bowl win (eighth different bowls, Outback three times), tying Joe Paterno for the most bowl wins as a member of the Big Ten Conference. Ferentz has a […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Local 4 WHBF

Illini men out of poll for first time this season

Illinois men’s basketball no longer ranked in the A.P. Top 25 for the first time this season.The Illini were sitting at number 16 before losing by 22 points to Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game.. In their four losses, the Illini have showed the struggles of playing with one another.Having so many new faces, head […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Illinois football arrives in Tampa for bowl game

Illinois football has touch downed in Tampa for their first Florida bowl game since 1999.. 55 degrees may be cold for people for Florida but not for the Illini who embraced the warm weather wearing beach shirts off the team bus walking in to the hotel.. It’s a homecoming for a lot of Illini players. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy