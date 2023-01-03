Moline’s Matthew Bailey plays impact in Illini’s bowl game

Moline alum Matthew Bailey played an impact in Illinois’s 19-10 loss to Mississippi State in the Reliaquest Bowl.

As the Bulldogs went down the field on the first drive, Bailey picked off quarterback Will Rogers for his third interception of the game.

The freshman made his first start and was part of a defense who recorded a program-high 24 INT’s for the season.

