Bay Area working mom obtains bachelor's degree with help from online program
DALY CITY -- Some recent college graduates have been able to finish their education with the help of an online scholarship program, allowing them to remain competitive in an uncertain job market and qualify for positions that will better support their families financially. "It's very expensive and costly to remain in poverty," said Tiaka Hyatt-Geter, a human resources analyst with the Port of San Francisco and a recent Working Scholars graduate. "Had I not gone back to school, it would have been impossible for me to remain the Bay Area."Working Scholars is a debt-free program run by Study.com to help those...
Staedler: San Jose has a homeless housing marketing problem
During the Nov. 29 San Jose City Council meeting, outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo said the city has a homeless housing marketing problem. He’s right on the money: San Jose residents want homeless housing, just not near their homes. There is clearly a lack of trust and confidence by many...
San Jose secures $3M for homeless housing sites
San Jose is using its slice of a $1.7 trillion federal spending package to address ongoing homelessness. South Bay congressional leaders Ro Khanna, Anna Eshoo and Zoe Lofgren have secured more than $3 million to fund case management, food services and security at two different temporary housing sites in San Jose—the SureStay Hotel and Marbury Bridge Housing. Though housing advocates emphasize funding should go toward permanent housing to address the root of the problem, local leaders say it can make a notable difference for people staying at the two sites.
Large storm prompts school closures
(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, Jan. 4 The Sonoma County Office of Education announced that the Horicon School in Annapolis, Calif., would be closed Wednesday because the road to the school is blocked. Athenian School in Danville, […]
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
sfstandard.com
Stanford Distances Itself From Now-Viral ‘Harmful Language’ List
Stanford University administrators have publicly distanced themselves from a now-viral “harmful language” list published by the University’s IT department in December. In a statement sent to the Stanford community on Wednesday, President Marc Tessier-Lavigne wrote that the list of terms, which included commonly spoken phrases like “you guys” and “American,” did not reflect official university policy.
iheart.com
This Magic Number Is Key To Free Bay Area Assistance
Three simple numbers could be your key to Quick assistance in the Bay Area. 311 provides a single phone number for Bay Area residents to call for assistance with a wide variety of issues, ranging from graffiti removal to storm damage help and even noise complaints. This is a great resource for local residents in the Bay Area to take advantage of, as it allows them to quickly and easily get the help they need with specific issues that may arise in their community. Whether you need help with an individual problem or want to report a general concern, 311 is there to assist you.
Silicon Valley
County looks to amend, revoke Cupertino cement plant’s use permit
A month after Lehigh Hanson cement plant announced its intention to shut down, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with a public hearing to consider revoking or amending the Cupertino plant’s use permit. Lehigh announced in November that it would not restart production at the...
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
berkeleyside.org
Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence
In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): Families throughout the Central Coast are welcoming new additions to their families to start off 2023. Santa Cruz County Watsonville Community Hospital had the first child born in Santa Cruz County. Baby boy Josue Silva was born by natural delivery at 4:09 on Sunday morning. Photo of the Silva Family. From The post Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla faces employee discrimination claims at Fremont factory
Big changes could be coming to the Tesla plant in Fremont after accusations of discrimination. A state appeals court ruled the company acknowledge a climate of discrimination and take actions to end it.
Blocking San Francisco's ‘sitting and sleeping laws' defies logic, city attorney says
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City Attorney David Chiu filed a motion Tuesday seeking clarification on a judge's order that barred San Francisco from enforcing “sitting, lying, and sleeping laws” against unsheltered people. Judge Donna Ryu’s ruling was made on December 23 in response to a lawsuit, Coalition on Homelessness v. City and County of San […]
Atmospheric river storm: Check the current PG&E power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region. Over the 24 hours ending at 7 p.m. Thursday, PG&E said it had restored power to more than 219,200 customers. The utility said it has mobilized more than 3,000 PG&E coworkers, contractors and mutual-aid personnel from Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric. Crews from Oregon, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Canada were also supporting response efforts.View PG&E's online outage map and search by a...
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Disgraced eBay exec wielded power at San Jose City Hall
A disgraced ex-eBay employee helped make high-level decisions for former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo three months after he lost his job at the tech giant for his alleged part in a stalking campaign. Boys and Girls Club Silicon Valley CEO Steve Wymer, who was fired by eBay in September...
sfbayview.com
‘Scam Francisco’ coming soon
As a lost mind and lost soul locked in the county jail in San Francisco, I picked up a book entitled “Manchild in the Promised Land,” explaining the migration of African Americans from the South after slavery. So many left the South seeking a better life only to experience industrial racism up North and out West.
Anthony Bourdain-featured Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky is coming to the Bay Area
"I crave stuff like this," Bourdain said in a 2007 episode of "No Reservations."
Storm leaves more than 130,000 California customers without power
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
Stanford Daily
Stanford issued a false statement about its role in $29M fraud case
The University has issued an apology for incorrectly claiming that Stanford was not aware of a multi-year fraud case against a prominent genetics professor who paid $29.2 million in damages. The apology came after The Daily inquired about inconsistencies between the University’s initial statement and court records. Genetics professor...
