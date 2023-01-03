Read full article on original website
How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia
The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the best Taco Bell city in the Big 12 to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. This will be the second road game of the year for the Jayhawks. A win today would give the Jayhawks an edge in their quest for a second straight Big 12 title. Here is how to watch the game:
Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
Sources Say dissects Kentucky's embarrassment in Tuscaloosa
KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Shawn Smith of Go Big Blue Country for episode 228 of the Sources Say Podcast to break down Kentucky basketball‘s embarrassing loss at Alabama and what it means for the Wildcats moving forward. Among the highlights:. What is wrong with Oscar Tshiebwe?
Villanova vs. Xavier: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
Villanova looks to go above .500 in BIG EAST play as they host the 18th-ranked Xavier Musketeers on campus at the Finneran Pavilion. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another. We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
HPU basketball splits with Point Loma
Abby Spurgin finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Avery Cargill added 18 points as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Point Loma 70-41 on Thursday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story...
Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Weekend of January 7th-8th.
This weekend’s games of note. I am your Silver Screen and Roll moderator, and I will be publishing these threads two times a week. Once on Mondays for the week of games, and again on Saturday mornings for the weekend’s slate of games that are being shown at that time.
Mavs enjoyed Hardy time during victory over Pelicans
With Jaden Hardy, patience has indeed been a virtue. All season long, the Dallas Mavericks’ rookie guard has been waiting patiently for his opportunity to show the team what he can do when given ample playing time. That time came Thursday when Hardy scored a career-high tying 15 points in 15 minutes against the Boston Celtics.
USF Heads to America’s Heartland to Face Wichita State on Saturday
GAME 18 | SAT., JAN. 7, 2023 | 3 P.M. ET | WICHITA, KAN. | CHARLES KOCH ARENA. Shane Dennis (PxP), Tracey Anderson (Color) Audio: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App/GoUSFBulls.com)
The heroics of Marcus Shaver Jr. lift Boise State over San Jose State, setting up a high-profile conference tilt with Utah State
Give a ton of credit to Tim Miles and the Spartans. They will be a bubble-buster throughout Mountain West play. When you are facing a squad that has someone as cold-blooded as Marcus Shaver Jr., all that effort can be for naught. Key Teams Stats of the Night. Field Goal...
Two Virginia Offensive Linemen Transfer to ACC Schools
Two more UVA football transfers are headed to ACC programs in 2023
Memphis, Tulane Earn Conference Wins in Saturday Action
PHILADELPHIA -- Jaylen Forbes scored 22 points as Tulane won on the road at Temple, 87-76, on Saturday. Forbes was 5-of-6 from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 from the line to lead the Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 American), who won their third consecutive game.
Jamarion Wilcox will announce decision NEXT week, per report
Jamarion Wilcox will not be making his decision this week after all, according to Cats Illustrated reporter Travis Graf (via KSR). Instead, the plan is for a decision to come next Friday. As of now, the Kentucky Wildcats are still seen as the favorite for the four-star running back, but...
Big 12 MBB Preview: 1/7
#6 Texas (12-2, 1-1) lost one of the wildest games in recent Big 12 conference play memory on Tuesday, as they were defeated by Kansas State with an eye-popping final score of 116-103. So clearly, at least in their most recent game, the offense was not a problem for Texas. The defense, however, was a glaring issue. On the other side, Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1) picked up a nice win over West Virginia on Monday. While the Cowboys only scored 67 points in their win, I highly doubt Texas will be scoring over 100 points regularly, if ever again this season.
Musketeers Travel to No. 24 St. John's on Sunday
CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action at No. 24 St. John's on Sunday, Jan. 8. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. from Carnesecca Arena. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-8, 0-6) at ST. JOHN'S RED STORM (13-1, 4-1) Game Info - Sunday, Jan. 8 - 2 p.m. - Carnesecca Arena (5,602)
Lobos Set To Entertain UNLV
Saturday January 7th, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. On the radio waves it will be carried on the Lobo Sports Radio Network, 96.3 FM/770 AM in Albuquerque. Series:. This is the 67th meeting of the two schools. UNLV leads the...
Sixers Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey snaps out of mini-slump in loss to Bulls
Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 Playing their second straight game without superstar Joel Embiid and aiming for a fourth consecutive victory, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a three-game homestand with the Chicago Bulls in town. Despite jumping out to a 13-point lead midway through the second quarter, Philadelphia fell, 126-112. They struggled all night to contain Zach LaVine (41 points, 11 threes) and Nikola Vucevic (19 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists).
Quick Hits: The Execution Edition
ClosedCaptionOpen ShareEnter Full ScreenExit Full Screen. People are going to suggest the media and scouting community are over-shooting Bedard’s upside by labeling him a “generational talent.” It’s not up to me to have people accept his pedigree for what it is. My colleagues on the scouting tour collectively agree he is exactly as described. In fact the majority believe he will have the same impact as Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.
Open Thread: Middling Suns, Heat face off
The Heat are 2-2 in their last four coming off a loss @ the Lakers while the Suns are 1-7 over their last eight. Which mid team comes out on top?
UVA Basketball versus Syracuse GAME THREAD
Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!. • UVA is 11-6 all-time against Syracuse, including a 9-2 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates to 1983-84. • Virginia has a three-game winning streak against the Orange, including a 74-69 win last...
Raiders 2023 schedule: Opponents for Las Vegas
With the the dust just settling on a disappointing 2022 season for the Las Vegas Raiders, it is already time to start thinking about the 2023 season. The Raiders’ opponents for the 17-game regular-season schedule has been finalized. The Raiders have nine home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2023. The exact schedule and dates will be released in the spring, likely in May. let’s take a look at the Raiders’ 2023 opponents:
