Read full article on original website
Related
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
Daily Collegian
The worst movies of 2022
In honor of 2022 coming to a close, I thought it would be fitting to compile a list of some of the worst movies I watched this year. I know, commemorative year-end lists are typically a collection of the year’s best moments. However, in good conscience, I can’t bring myself to write such a list when most of the films I watched this year were downright horrendous. Therefore, in order to protect moviegoers everywhere, I’ve decided to curate a list of five films that one should avoid at all costs, in no specific order.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ is merely the latest chapter in Dwayne Johnson’s cursed history with comic book movies
The dust is finally beginning to settle on Dwayne Johnson’s abrupt departure from the DCU, which came only weeks after he’d finally shepherded Black Adam to the big screen after sticking with the project through thick and thin for 15 years. Naturally, it didn’t take but a second...
Box office preview: Universal horror film ‘M3GAN’ challenges ‘Avatar 2’ in first full weekend of 2023
It’s 2023, and though we’re starting the year with only one new wide release, it’s a movie in a genre that has done particularly well kicking off previous years. That movie is the high-concept horror film “M3GAN,” produced by James Wan and Blumhouse for Universal, who is giving the movie a very wide release into almost 3,500 theaters this weekend. Can it take a bite out of “Avatar 2”? Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. The central premise of “M3GAN” involves a life-like android doll that can talk and act like a real tween girl, and it shows what...
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan Reveals if Servant Will Get a Happy Ending (Exclusive)
The first episode of Apple TV+'s Servant revealed a horrifying tragedy suffered by a family, and now that we're heading into the fourth and final season of the series, audiences shouldn't entirely expect things to end on a positive note. Creator M. Night Shymalan recently teased that, while we can likely expect a somewhat satisfying conclusion to the complex mystery that has been unfolding over the years, any audiences hoping to be left with a warm and fuzzy feeling might not be getting what they're expecting. The final season of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13th.
Popculture
'Elvis' Movie Returning to Theaters for Free Screenings
Warner Bros. is giving Elvis a big awards season push by bringing it back to theaters just in time for Elvis Presley's birthday on Jan. 8. The film will play in 10 cities for free that day, all with new introductions from star Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann. There will also be a special 2 p.m. screening at Graceland in Memphis.
Will The Conjuring 4 Be The Horror Franchise’s Final Movie? Here’s What James Wan Says
Conjuring creator and frequent director James Wan gets honest about the future of the series.
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
digitalspy.com
Joaquin Phoenix's new movie releases first poster as it confirms trailer release
Filmmaker Ari Aster returns with the first poster for his upcoming movie Beau is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Previously titled Disappointment Blvd, this surrealist horror comedy is said to span several decades in an alternate present. The poster confirms these different timelines, capturing Phoenix's character Beau at various ages. Beau's...
ComicBook
Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Movie is Finally Happening
When Grindhouse was released in 2007, the Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino double feature was packed with fake trailers for exploitation movies that didn't actually exist. One of them would become a reality, the Danny Trejo-starring Machete, and though fan hopes for the others has carried on for the past sixteen years they've only existed as the fake trailers, until now. Filmmaker Eli Roth, who contributed the fake trailer for holiday slasher Thanksgiving, is set to finally see his two and a half minutes of footage expanded into a full feature film. Production on the movie is set to begin very soon.
hypebeast.com
Nicolas Cage Stars as Dracula in First Trailer for Universal’s New Horror-Comedy Flick
The first trailer is out for Universal Pictures’ Dracula spin-off story, Renfield. Nicolas Cage brings a campy twist to the iconic role of Count Dracula but, for once, he’s not the lead character. Rather, that part goes to Nicholas Hoult, who stars as the titular character of Renfield.
ComicBook
BAFTA Longlists Include The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange 2
The longlist has been released for the The British Academy Film Awards, and it includes a number of nominations for comic book and genre films. As you might expect, the technical categories are more weighted toward that kind of movie, but even in other categories, movies like The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Everything Everywhere All At Once earned some attention. Netflix's All Quiet On the Western Front scored the most nominations with 15, followed by Banshees with 14. Everything Everywhere All at Once and Elvis both have 12 spots on the list. Top Gun: Maverick managed to grab eight.
game-news24.com
These 10 Netflix films of 2023 will transform your living room into a cinema
If we know Netflix most of all for its series, the platform gradually tents to deliver quality films for us. The Power of the Dog, Annilation, Roma, Okja, Klaus The examples are numerous and you can imagine that the platform won’t stop there. Now you can watch ten movies on Netflix in the year 2023 for our viewing pleasure.
IGN
How to Watch The Conjuring Movies in Chronological Order
You'd think it would be enough for filmmaker James Wan (Furious 7, Aquaman) to have two hugely successful horror franchises under his belt — with Saw and Insidious (both co-created with writing partner Leigh Whannell). But then he also went and created The Conjuring, which since its debut in 2013 has produced eight films in total, grossing over $2 billion at the box office.
ComicBook
Wolverine and Deadpool: Did Hugh Jackman Reveal Deadpool 3 Title While Shading Ryan Reynolds?
Hugh Jackman may have given away what the true title of Deadpool 3 is going to be. The actor took to his social media accounts to send out positive vibes for 2023. However, he takes umbrage with the song "Good Afternoon" being shortlisted by The Academy for the Best Song category. During his monologue, Jackman brought up having to put up with Ryan Reynolds while the duo work on Deadpool 3. However, instead of referring to the Marvel movie as Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman calls it Wolverine and Deadpool, possibly alluding to the title the film will use when it lands in theaters on November 8, 2024.
IGN
Borderlands Movie Is Reportedly Getting Reshoots from Deadpool's Tim Miller Instead of Eli Roth
Despite rumors that Deadpool's Tim Miller has replaced Eli Roth as the director of the Borderlands film, the truth appears to be that Miller is just handling a couple of weeks of reshoots while Roth begins work on another project. As reported by Deadline, Roth had to start his work...
game-news24.com
Campy Horror Flick About a Murderous Animatronic Doll debuts with a 96 percent discount on Rotten Tomatoes
2023 already offers great movies just a week away from the beginning of the year. The unapologetically dangerous horror romp already set the internet ablaze with the titular characters dead-pan knife-wielding dancing in the trailer, but the horror-comedy received rave reviews from critics, whose incredible 96% on RottenTomatoes.com went viral.
Comments / 0