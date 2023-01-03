The longlist has been released for the The British Academy Film Awards, and it includes a number of nominations for comic book and genre films. As you might expect, the technical categories are more weighted toward that kind of movie, but even in other categories, movies like The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Everything Everywhere All At Once earned some attention. Netflix's All Quiet On the Western Front scored the most nominations with 15, followed by Banshees with 14. Everything Everywhere All at Once and Elvis both have 12 spots on the list. Top Gun: Maverick managed to grab eight.

2 DAYS AGO