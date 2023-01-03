Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard sits out due to illness

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sat out Los Angeles’ Monday home game against the Miami Heat due to a non-COVID illness.

Leonard was added to the injury report on Monday and was ruled out about two hours before tipoff.

Leonard has been playing well lately and topped 20 points in consecutive games on Thursday and Saturday for the first time since tearing an ACL in his right knee in the playoffs in June 2021.

He is averaging 23 points over his past eight appearances, topping 20 five times during the stretch.

Heat star Jimmy Butler (knee) returned to action after missing Miami’s Saturday win over the Utah Jazz.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: