Clearwater Paper (CLW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CLW - Free Report) closed at $37.19, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products had lost 6.49% in...
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Stock Down 28% in a Year: Here's Why

CBRL - Free Report) have declined 28.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.4% decline. The downside was primarily caused by inflationary pressure and staffing challenges. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company...
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMEH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.35, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 6th

ASE Technology (. ASX - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus. ASE Technology...
3 Standout Relative Price Strength Stocks to Buy for 2023

As we step into 2023, it is time to focus on good investment opportunities. Last year was a tough one for Wall Street. In particular, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — closed down around 20% in 2022. It was the benchmark’s worst performance in more than a decade and ended a three-year winning streak.
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties

FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Baker Hughes (BKR) Stock

BKR - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year surge of 47.6%. What's Favoring the Stock?. The West Texas Intermediate crude price is trading at more than...
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

HHS - Free Report) closed at $11.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the marketing company had...
Burlington Stores (BURL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BURL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $223.91, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Heading into today, shares of the discount...
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

DAVA - Free Report) closed at $71.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AAP - Free Report) closed at $154.02, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer had gained 4.48% in the...
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

LMT - Free Report) closed at $473.24, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company...
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ORCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.99, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
2 Top-Rated Steel Stocks to Buy Now

NUE - Free Report) Nucor stock may be one that got away from investors in recent years as it continued to rise. Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) the opportunity to get in on the next surge higher could be now. The structural steel, steel bars, steel joists,...
Hubbell (HUBB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

HUBB - Free Report) closed at $228.87, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost 10.56% in the...
Why Eagle Materials (EXP) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

EXP - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker of gypsum wallboard and cement has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 3.60%.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

LPLA - Free Report) closed at $222.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rises 43% in 6 Months: More Room to Run?

HCA - Free Report) have soared 43.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 34.1% growth. The Medical sector and the S&P 500 composite index have declined 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $70.7 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.3 million.
