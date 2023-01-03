Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
KELOLAND TV
Tradition of Caring: Bishop Dudley Hospitality House
It doesn’t matter what the weather is outside, when you need a roof over your head, suddenly getting inside takes precedence over everything else. Because, let’s be honest, KELOLAND has more wind, snow, rain and heat than most places. Madeline Shields is the executive director of Bishop Dudley...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 7
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls pet shop is looking to find the person who broke in and stole some expensive puppies. We are...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 7th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Frosty Frolics is a celebration of winter activities in Sioux Falls. Today’s events include a Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at Spencer Park; Storytime with hot chocolate and crafts at 9:30 a.m. at Prairie West Library; Ice Fishing Frenzy at 10 a.m. at Family Park; cardboard sled I-Kid-A-Rod at 1 p.m. at Morningside Park Shelter and a Nature Stroll from 1-4 p.m. at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks. Frosty Frolics end Sunday.
KELOLAND TV
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
KELOLAND TV
Alabama to perform in Sioux Falls this summer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular country music group will be making a stop in Sioux Falls this summer and it’s for a good cause. The band Alabama will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, June 24 in a concert presented by the South Dakota Cattleman’s Foundation. The show will benefit Feeding South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Continued growth in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 brought another big year for Sioux Falls as the city continues to see a lot of growth. Thousands of more people call the city home. An estimated $1.9 billion in building permits were issued last year, breaking a record set in 2021. In...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 8th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a day of free winter outdoor fun during Frosty Frolics in Sioux Falls. Activities wrap up today with a Snowman Hunt starting at 1 p.m. from Pasley Park to Spencer Park. That’s followed by K9 Root Beer Keg Races at Spencer Dog Park starting at 3:30 p.m. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks.
KELOLAND TV
Tradition of Caring: Sioux Falls Area CASA
Over the course of a year, nearly 550 children are assigned to the CASA program as a result of their involvement with the court system through no fault of their own. Stacey Tieszen is the Executive Director of Sioux Falls Area CASA Program. She joined us today to give us more insight into how Sioux Falls Area CASA is going above and beyond for abused and neglected children.
KELOLAND TV
Tradition of Caring 2023 sponsor: Vern Eide Mitsubishi
For more than 20 years, KELOLAND Media Group has been committed to public service through our “Tradition of Caring” program. Over the years, we have produced public service announcements supporting at least 134 organizations in more than 20 communities. Travis Hoyt is the General Sales Manager with our new Tradition of Caring sponsor this year, Vern Eide Mitsubishi. Vern Eide may be new to the program, but giving back to the community isn’t new to them. In fact, donating to non-profits is just part of who they are.
KELOLAND TV
9th highest single-day snow depth in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clean-up from the snow is underway across KELOLAND. Thursday brought a top-ten day in Sioux Falls. This was number nine in the Highest Single Day Snow Depth. On Thursday, at the Sioux Falls Airport, there were 19 inches of snow on the ground. The...
KELOLAND TV
Enjoy winter at Sioux Falls parks during Frosty Frolics
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After being cooped up inside thanks to this week’s snow storm, this weekend you can step outside for some outdoor fun. This weekend, you may want to head to a park in Sioux Falls as organizers kick off the 35th annual Frosty Frolics.
KELOLAND TV
Tow trucks begin hauling away snowbirds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people in Sioux Falls are coming home to find their plowed-in cars missing from the street. Earlier Friday, police finished ticketing all the abandoned vehicles and now it’s a matter of the towing company hauling them away. The phone at Lightning Towing...
KELOLAND TV
Large grant helps build ag education in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A new agricultural education program is getting a helping hand thanks to a large grant. This is the first school year where agricultural education is being offered within the Sioux Falls School District. To help the program grow, they were awarded $10,000 from the CHS Foundation to help fund a variety of hands-on projects in the classroom.
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
KELOLAND TV
Watertown full of pride for both NDSU, SDSU ahead of FCS championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Waege family is very familiar with the FCS National Championship experience in Frisco, Texas. And that’s led to plenty of extra questions from South Dakota State fans for Lana Waege, mother of North Dakota State sixth-year senior defensive end Spencer Waege. Lana told KELOLAND News Friday she’s been fielding questions about Frisco and the FCS National Championship experience all the time since SDSU’s 39-18 semifinal win over Montana State.
KELOLAND TV
A Frisco welcome for SDSU, NDSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The banner was hung on the outside of the business and the staff is wearing Jackrabbit gear. It’s FCS championship time in Frisco, Texas, and the city is ready for South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University. The two teams meet in the championship game on Sunday.
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
KELOLAND TV
Police warning drivers to be careful at intersections
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From blinding snow blizzards to blind spots at intersections, large snow piles are making for some dangerous driving conditions in Sioux Falls. “With all the snow piling up it can be challenging,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said. It’s easy to...
KELOLAND TV
‘It’s going to be packed’: Bar to host FCS watch party
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As SDSU fans flock to Frisco for the FCS championship game, many will also be cheering on the Jackrabbits from home. SDSU fan Derek Kreutzfeldt is getting in the game day spirit early with the Frisco special at Gateway Lounge. “I saw it online...
