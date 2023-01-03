Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 8th, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 72, of Tresckow, PA, passed away Thursday, January 5th, at his residence. Robert was born in Ellengowen, on July 2, 1950, a son of the late Margaret (Bailey) and Robert Bann, Sr. Bobby graduated from Mahanoy Area High School Class of...
skooknews.com
Firefighters Respond to Garage Fire in Mahanoy City
Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Mahanoy City on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:30pm, emergency personnel were called to 1138 East Mahanoy Avenue for a vehicle on fire inside of a garage. As Fire Chief Dan Markiewicz and Borough Police arrived on scene, they found a fully involved garage on...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect
The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
skooknews.com
Ashland Man Facing Strangulation and Assault Charges
An Ashland man was charged Sunday after an incident at his home late Saturday and Early Sunday morning. According to court documents, on Sunday morning, just after 8:30am, Ashland Police Officer Daniel Weikel was dispatched to a home in the 1700 Block of Centre Street for a welfare check. At...
