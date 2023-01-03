ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 8th, 2023

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 72, of Tresckow, PA, passed away Thursday, January 5th, at his residence. Robert was born in Ellengowen, on July 2, 1950, a son of the late Margaret (Bailey) and Robert Bann, Sr. Bobby graduated from Mahanoy Area High School Class of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Firefighters Respond to Garage Fire in Mahanoy City

Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Mahanoy City on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:30pm, emergency personnel were called to 1138 East Mahanoy Avenue for a vehicle on fire inside of a garage. As Fire Chief Dan Markiewicz and Borough Police arrived on scene, they found a fully involved garage on...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect

The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Ashland Man Facing Strangulation and Assault Charges

An Ashland man was charged Sunday after an incident at his home late Saturday and Early Sunday morning. According to court documents, on Sunday morning, just after 8:30am, Ashland Police Officer Daniel Weikel was dispatched to a home in the 1700 Block of Centre Street for a welfare check. At...
ASHLAND, PA

