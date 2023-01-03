ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington man faces charges in downtown stabbing on New Year’s Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 36-year-old Bloomington man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the New Year’s Day stabbing of a man downtown, police say. Bloomington Police Department said in a news release issued Sunday that Ryan Johnson was taken into custody after investigators found him Saturday in a vehicle near the intersection of Country Club Drive and South Madison Street. That’s just east of South Rogers Street on the city’s south side.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies, 2 adults hurt when car crashes into tree on Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and two adults were hurt in a car crash Saturday night on Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side, police say. At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a personal injury accident near East 32nd Street on North Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man arrested for December homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives have arrested a man for a fatal December shooting on the city’s northeast side. Emmanuel Newman, 38, was arrested Thursday for the Dec. 28 murder of 31-year-old Joshua Hopson, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday. Early on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Person dies in Lafayette home explosion

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a home explosion in Lafayette Friday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, at 2:35 p.m., Friday received a report of a home explosion in the 100 block of S. 28th St. Lafayette police and Lafayette Fire Department arrived, where they...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after being taken to hospital in extreme critical condition from being trapped in home fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after being trapped inside a home fire Saturday morning. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the 9000 block of E. 18th Street on report of a residence fire with entrapment. This is on the city’s east side at 18th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

16-year-old Carmel High School student hurt after crashing vehicle into apartment building

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old high school student was seriously injured Friday when he crashed his vehicle into a Carmel apartment building, police said. “At approximately 5:19 a.m., Carmel police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Olivia on Main building on the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian,” the Carmel Police Department said in a statement.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Here are tips on gun safety to avoid unintentional shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy died and a girl was in the hospital this week because of two separate shootings that Indianapolis police investigators believed were unintentional shootings. I-Team 8 found out what police want gun owners to do to avoid unintentional shootings. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wants people...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel police close part of Main Street after vehicle hits building

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police have closed a section of Main Street after a vehicle crashed into a building. “The road will be closed in both directions between Old Meridian Street and Grand Vue Drive while our officers investigate this incident,” the Carmel Police Department tweeted at around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Sunshine returns for Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a spotty wintry mix on Sunday, things will quiet down in central Indiana to start off the work week. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will be in place as clouds start to decrease in the early morning hours. Low temperature in the upper 20s. TOMORROW: Back...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Public Works begins putting pothole crews on Indianapolis streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it had crews out this week patching up potholes that have appeared after several days of rain and snow. “Indy DPW crews are typically engaged in street repair year-round as weather allows. Potholes are currently being filled throughout Marion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood nonprofit holds grand re-opening of 24/7 gym

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood nonprofit held a grand re-opening Saturday afternoon of their “all in one” wellness facility to help abused and addicted men and women. 148 Ministries opened their 24/7 gym at their new location in Greenwood which is located at 400 Byrd Way....
GREENWOOD, IN

