WISH-TV
IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Bloomington man faces charges in downtown stabbing on New Year’s Day
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 36-year-old Bloomington man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the New Year’s Day stabbing of a man downtown, police say. Bloomington Police Department said in a news release issued Sunday that Ryan Johnson was taken into custody after investigators found him Saturday in a vehicle near the intersection of Country Club Drive and South Madison Street. That’s just east of South Rogers Street on the city’s south side.
WISH-TV
Man dies, 2 adults hurt when car crashes into tree on Emerson Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and two adults were hurt in a car crash Saturday night on Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side, police say. At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a personal injury accident near East 32nd Street on North Emerson Avenue.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for December homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives have arrested a man for a fatal December shooting on the city’s northeast side. Emmanuel Newman, 38, was arrested Thursday for the Dec. 28 murder of 31-year-old Joshua Hopson, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday. Early on the...
WISH-TV
Person dies in Lafayette home explosion
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a home explosion in Lafayette Friday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, at 2:35 p.m., Friday received a report of a home explosion in the 100 block of S. 28th St. Lafayette police and Lafayette Fire Department arrived, where they...
WISH-TV
Prosecutor: Charges ‘not warranted’ in death of 3-year-old hit by vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No charges will be filed in connection to the July death of a 3-year-old boy killed in what police initially called a hit-and-run at a shopping center on the city’s northeast side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Just after 7:30 p.m. July...
WISH-TV
Man dies after being taken to hospital in extreme critical condition from being trapped in home fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after being trapped inside a home fire Saturday morning. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the 9000 block of E. 18th Street on report of a residence fire with entrapment. This is on the city’s east side at 18th Street and North Post Road.
WISH-TV
Uber driver shares story of survival after shooting in northeast Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Uber driver is speaking out after being shot while working. The driver, Marco Batsista, was preparing to have Rakeasia Rodgers get into his rideshare when her boyfriend jumped in instead. That’s when shots rang out. Police say Rodgers, 20, had fired several shots at...
WISH-TV
16-year-old Carmel High School student hurt after crashing vehicle into apartment building
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old high school student was seriously injured Friday when he crashed his vehicle into a Carmel apartment building, police said. “At approximately 5:19 a.m., Carmel police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Olivia on Main building on the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian,” the Carmel Police Department said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Here are tips on gun safety to avoid unintentional shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy died and a girl was in the hospital this week because of two separate shootings that Indianapolis police investigators believed were unintentional shootings. I-Team 8 found out what police want gun owners to do to avoid unintentional shootings. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wants people...
WISH-TV
Carmel police close part of Main Street after vehicle hits building
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police have closed a section of Main Street after a vehicle crashed into a building. “The road will be closed in both directions between Old Meridian Street and Grand Vue Drive while our officers investigate this incident,” the Carmel Police Department tweeted at around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
WISH-TV
Shelbyville man sentenced to over 40 years for ‘beyond despicable’ crimes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has sentenced 28-year-old Robert Elliot to over 43 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple crimes, including two counts of murder for hire and distributing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say Elliot tried three times to hire a hitman to injure...
WISH-TV
Sunshine returns for Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a spotty wintry mix on Sunday, things will quiet down in central Indiana to start off the work week. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will be in place as clouds start to decrease in the early morning hours. Low temperature in the upper 20s. TOMORROW: Back...
WISH-TV
‘Ausome Indy’ hosts event at The Ice Rink at Holliday Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ausome Indy is hosting a fun event Sunday for kids with autism in the foster care system at The Ice Rink at Holliday Park. This is Indy’s newest outdoor ice skating rink on the city’s northwest side located at 6363 Spring Mill Road. The...
WISH-TV
Public Works begins putting pothole crews on Indianapolis streets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it had crews out this week patching up potholes that have appeared after several days of rain and snow. “Indy DPW crews are typically engaged in street repair year-round as weather allows. Potholes are currently being filled throughout Marion...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV
African American librarians cancel July convention in Indianapolis in protest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The National Conference of African Americans Librarians is pulling their national conference out of Indianapolis in response to the controversy around the local search of a new library CEO. The convention was scheduled to be in Indianapolis in July. The group said in a news release...
WISH-TV
Greenwood nonprofit holds grand re-opening of 24/7 gym
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood nonprofit held a grand re-opening Saturday afternoon of their “all in one” wellness facility to help abused and addicted men and women. 148 Ministries opened their 24/7 gym at their new location in Greenwood which is located at 400 Byrd Way....
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 21 more flu deaths; CDC says state ‘high’ for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last season. A report issued Friday by the Indiana Department of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.
