Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
SXSW Festival Without a BadgeRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Texas Football: 4 best replacements for WR coach Brennan Marion
Texas football looks like it will lose its wide receivers coach on Jan. 8 with Brennan Marion reportedly expected to take the offensive coordinator position under new head coach Barry Odom with the UNLV Rebels. After spending one year as Texas’ wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator, Marion will continue his ascent as one of the rising stars around the college football coaching landscape.
Texas Football: Predicting every commitment at All-American Bowl
One of the biggest All-American games for high school recruits is set to take place, with a few notable Texas football targets, on Jan. 7. Texas will see some of its priority recruits from the 2023 class take part in the Army All-American Bowl this weekend. And there are even...
Texas Football: Xavier Worthy reacts to Brennan Marion leaving for UNLV
The big news of the weekend for the Texas football program saw wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion take the offensive coordinator position with the UNLV Rebels. A report from Bruce Feldman on Twitter on the morning of Jan. 8 indicated that Marion is “expected” to become UNLV’s next offensive coordinator under new head coach and former Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom.
Texas Basketball: 2 ex-Longhorns that could be head coach candidates
Earlier this week, the Texas basketball program elected to part ways with head coach Chris Beard in the midst of his legal situation stemming from an arrest last month. Beard was originally arrested on Dec. 12 on third-degree felony assault charges. Texas specifically parted ways with Beard on Jan. 5....
Texas Longhorns land commitment from 4-star recruit at All-American Bowl
Playing for the West team at the all-star game in The Alamodome, McDonald picked the Longhorns over TCU and Oklahoma State on live television. A two-way star for the Cadets this season, McDonald is listed as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports as a wide receiver, even though he played defensive back and quarterback this season. Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jeff Choate led the recruitment of McDonald for the Longhorns.
NCAA Basketball: 10 candidates to replace Chris Beard as Texas HC
After spending just over one season as the head coach, Chris Beard has been fired with cause by Texas Basketball. The Longhorns will be looking for a new leader for their basketball program, a program that will depart the Big 12 for the SEC in just two years. Beard had been hired in 2021 and brought high expectations, but has seen his time with the Longhorns and his coaching career burst into flames.
Longhorns Land 4-Star ATH Jelani McDonald At All-American Game
The Longhorns added another talented name to their 2023 recruiting haul.
UNLV Hires Texas WR Coach Brennan Marion As Offensive Coordinator
The Texas Longhorns have lost one of their top assistants, Brennan Marion, who has been hired as the UNLV offensive coordinator
No, Texas basketball should not consider hiring Jamie Dixon
Many college hoops media outlets have released the top candidates they feel could be right to take the head coaching job with the Texas basketball program to replace the recently-fired Chris Beard. Some of the common names mentioned as possible candidates for the Texas job opening are the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats, and Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Says Chris Beard ‘Did Not Understand Significance of Behavior’
The termination letter for Texas basketball coach Chris Beard noted that Beard “did not understand the significance of the behavior he knows he engaged in.”. Media in the Austin area secured a copy of a letter that accompanied the termination notice that Texas’ VP for legal affairs sent to Beard and his personal attorney on Thursday.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
CBS Austin
FIELD OF DREAMS: One school could get a custom football turf design
It's only January, but one school could be playing fall football on a brand-new, one-of-a-kind field. Austin-based The Graphic God, in partnership with Shaw Sports Turf, is picking one lucky school to get the field of their dreams! Shaw Sports Turf has a brand new technology called Game-ON, which they say allows for increased performance and enhanced design capabilities, bringing The Graphic God's concepts to life.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
fox44news.com
No. 20 Harker Heights pulls away to take down Temple
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — A hard fought game from both teams saw the 20th-ranked Knights come away with the 60-47 win on Friday night. Harker Heights welcomes Copperas Cove as their next opponent on Tuesday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. Temple travels to Copperas Cove next on Friday,...
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
Ziki to open Georgetown location Jan. 9
Ziki is a health-conscious Greek and Mexican fusion kitchen, offering bowls, burritos, salads and more. (Courtesy Ziki) Ziki is opening its new Georgetown location at 1003 W. University Ave. Jan. 9. The health-conscious, Greek and Medical fusion restaurant has a menu featuring a twist on burritos, bowls, salads and other items. Priding itself on using locally sourced organics, Ziki does not use seed oils, vegetable oils or soy in any of its kitchens. The eatery is open 10 a.m.-3 a.m. every day.
fox7austin.com
Austin dance instructor shares recovery after cardiac arrest
AUSTIN, Texas - Matt Kennedy and his Hip-Hop team "Royal Thieves" were ready to hit the big stage for the World of Dance Competition in late October in Boston. What was supposed to be an exciting performance quickly change into a scary experience for Matt. "All I know is I...
French-inspired eatery with delicious craft beer in Austin ranked among best pub food in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass, say a toast, cheers with your friends and then dine on some delicious pub/bar food and enjoy the night together. At least that’s what an ideal Saturday night may be for some. A report from Taste of Home sought to find the...
Man sentenced to 2 years for 2020 ‘sudden passion’ murder in Austin
A man was sentenced to two years in a Texas prison Friday in connection to an August 2020 fatal shooting in southeast Austin.
Comments / 0