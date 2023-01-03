ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FanSided

Texas Football: 4 best replacements for WR coach Brennan Marion

Texas football looks like it will lose its wide receivers coach on Jan. 8 with Brennan Marion reportedly expected to take the offensive coordinator position under new head coach Barry Odom with the UNLV Rebels. After spending one year as Texas’ wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator, Marion will continue his ascent as one of the rising stars around the college football coaching landscape.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: Xavier Worthy reacts to Brennan Marion leaving for UNLV

The big news of the weekend for the Texas football program saw wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion take the offensive coordinator position with the UNLV Rebels. A report from Bruce Feldman on Twitter on the morning of Jan. 8 indicated that Marion is “expected” to become UNLV’s next offensive coordinator under new head coach and former Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas Longhorns land commitment from 4-star recruit at All-American Bowl

Playing for the West team at the all-star game in The Alamodome, McDonald picked the Longhorns over TCU and Oklahoma State on live television. A two-way star for the Cadets this season, McDonald is listed as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports as a wide receiver, even though he played defensive back and quarterback this season. Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jeff Choate led the recruitment of McDonald for the Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: 10 candidates to replace Chris Beard as Texas HC

After spending just over one season as the head coach, Chris Beard has been fired with cause by Texas Basketball. The Longhorns will be looking for a new leader for their basketball program, a program that will depart the Big 12 for the SEC in just two years. Beard had been hired in 2021 and brought high expectations, but has seen his time with the Longhorns and his coaching career burst into flames.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

No, Texas basketball should not consider hiring Jamie Dixon

Many college hoops media outlets have released the top candidates they feel could be right to take the head coaching job with the Texas basketball program to replace the recently-fired Chris Beard. Some of the common names mentioned as possible candidates for the Texas job opening are the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats, and Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Says Chris Beard ‘Did Not Understand Significance of Behavior’

The termination letter for Texas basketball coach Chris Beard noted that Beard “did not understand the significance of the behavior he knows he engaged in.”. Media in the Austin area secured a copy of a letter that accompanied the termination notice that Texas’ VP for legal affairs sent to Beard and his personal attorney on Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

FIELD OF DREAMS: One school could get a custom football turf design

It's only January, but one school could be playing fall football on a brand-new, one-of-a-kind field. Austin-based The Graphic God, in partnership with Shaw Sports Turf, is picking one lucky school to get the field of their dreams! Shaw Sports Turf has a brand new technology called Game-ON, which they say allows for increased performance and enhanced design capabilities, bringing The Graphic God's concepts to life.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

No. 20 Harker Heights pulls away to take down Temple

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — A hard fought game from both teams saw the 20th-ranked Knights come away with the 60-47 win on Friday night. Harker Heights welcomes Copperas Cove as their next opponent on Tuesday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. Temple travels to Copperas Cove next on Friday,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ziki to open Georgetown location Jan. 9

Ziki is a health-conscious Greek and Mexican fusion kitchen, offering bowls, burritos, salads and more. (Courtesy Ziki) Ziki is opening its new Georgetown location at 1003 W. University Ave. Jan. 9. The health-conscious, Greek and Medical fusion restaurant has a menu featuring a twist on burritos, bowls, salads and other items. Priding itself on using locally sourced organics, Ziki does not use seed oils, vegetable oils or soy in any of its kitchens. The eatery is open 10 a.m.-3 a.m. every day.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin dance instructor shares recovery after cardiac arrest

AUSTIN, Texas - Matt Kennedy and his Hip-Hop team "Royal Thieves" were ready to hit the big stage for the World of Dance Competition in late October in Boston. What was supposed to be an exciting performance quickly change into a scary experience for Matt. "All I know is I...
AUSTIN, TX
