JEFFERSON—Senior Ayianna Johnson poured in a season-high 31 points, reaching the 1,000-career point mark, and Jefferson’s girls basketball team snapped a three-game slide by beating visiting Belleville 59-49 in a nonconference game on Tuesday. “We’re proud of what Ayianna has accomplished in her career here at JHS,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “She’s part of an elite group of players—both boys and girls—at our school. She’s worked hard and should be proud of herself.” ...

JEFFERSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO