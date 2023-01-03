Read full article on original website
How prepared are area high schools for a sudden sports injury?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati Monday night, is off a breathing tube and even FaceTiming his teammates. It’s great news after such a horrifying incident, and he’s alive partly due to athletic trainers who...
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Idaho Conservative State Senators to Host School Choice Townhall Meeting
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —BOISE, Idaho - Idaho residents are invited to attend a townhall meeting on education freedom in Idaho, featuring conservative state senators Tammy Nichols, Ben Toews, Brian Lenney, Scott Herndon, and Cindy Carlson, on Thursday January 12, 2023. The event will provide an opportunity for community members,...
12 accidents with snowplows so far this winter; the challenges of being a plow operator
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 12 snowplows have been involved in accidents with motor vehicles across the state so far this winter, which is more than all of last season combined. When a snowstorm is in the forecast, plow drivers are ready to clear the roads for the public. “When...
St. Luke’s and MV Paramedics raise awareness on cardiac arrest
Influenza contributes to Washington County child’s death
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Washington County child is Idaho’s first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. “This is...
RSV cases down, but influenza still a major issue
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Good news, RSV is down in the Magic Valley by 25% compared to the beginning of December. On the other hand, Brianna Bodily, the Public Information Officer for the South Central Public Health District says influenza cases are very high, and we haven’t even hit our season’s peak yet.
