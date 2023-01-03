Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Towson faces Drexel on home skid
Drexel Dragons (8-6, 2-0 CAA) at Towson Tigers (8-6, 0-1 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -6; over/under is 125. BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on Drexel looking to end its three-game home skid. The Tigers have gone 2-2 at home. Towson is eighth in the CAA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per...
Porterville Recorder
Bucknell faces Lehigh, seeks to break 4-game slide
Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-8, 0-2 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-8, 0-2 Patriot) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -7.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell aims to stop its four-game slide when the Bison take on Lehigh. The Bison are 4-2 on their home court. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot with...
Porterville Recorder
Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Maryland Terrapins on 4-game win streak
Maryland Terrapins (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -6; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Scarlet Knights take on Maryland. The Scarlet Knights are 9-1 in home games. Rutgers is...
Porterville Recorder
O'Boyle and the Lafayette Leopards visit conference foe Boston University
Lafayette Leopards (2-13, 0-2 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-7, 1-1 Patriot) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -6; over/under is 127.5. BOTTOM LINE: Leo O'Boyle and the Lafayette Leopards visit Walter Whyte and the Boston University Terriers in Patriot play. The Terriers have gone 4-1 in home games. Boston University...
