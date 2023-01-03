Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek
Greensboro police confirmed the missing 20-year-old was found dead in his car submerged in Buffalo Creek. A tractor-trailer driver called 911.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem fire crews rescue person from house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire crews were able to successfully rescue a person from a house fire. Fire officials say it happened on the 2500 block of Craver Street. Winston-Salem fire officials said the cause of the fire was due to electrical wiring. Now, one adult and four children...
Fire crews called to North Carolina nursing home after resident smokes cigarette while on medical oxygen
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire call at a nursing home Saturday morning. Firefighters came to a nursing care facility on the 1900 block of Hilton Road in Burlington after getting a report of a possible building fire. Fire crews responded to the scene in three minutes and found […]
28-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem stabbing: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Saturday morning. Officers came to the 600 block of West Thirteenth Street after getting an “unknown trouble call.” At the scene, investigators found Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr, 28, of Winston-Salem, in the parking lot suffering from a stab […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man used lucky numbers to win $25,000 a year for life
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carl Fagervik Jr., of Winston-Salem, played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that hold a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize. “I always play our wedding anniversary and birthdays,” he said. Click...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man is 'lucky for life' after winning yearly prize
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carl Fargervik Jr. played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that holds a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize. "I always play our wedding, anniversary and birthdays," he said. Fargervik, 67, said his...
'She gave so much to the community' | Pinnacle family known for massive Christmas light display honors loved one
PINNACLE, N.C. — A Stokes County family known for putting up a massive Christmas light display each year is in mourning. Their loved one, Nancy Brady died last week at the age of 74 after fighting liver disease. News 2 spoke with her granddaughter who says this year's Christmas...
One injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police officers were called to Waughtown Street in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they said they located evidence of gunfire, but no injured parties. Police said a short time later, a 29-year-old man arrived at a...
WXII 12
Nursing facility caught on fire after resident attempted to smoke inside
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire Department said a nursing care patient was severely burned after they attempted to smoke cigarettes while on medical oxygen. Crews said they responded to a possible building fire on Hilton Road at approximately 3:00 a.m. Saturday. They said this happened at a large nursing...
wfmynews2.com
5 dead after murder-suicide in High Point
High Point officers responded to Mossy Meadow Drive after getting frantic calls from neighbors. They found 3 juveniles and two adults dead.
Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old Rowan Co. school administration building
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
Man critically injured after being shot while walking down Northwest Crawford Pl, Winston-Salem Police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was critically injured after being shot while walking, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department say they were called about a shooting around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say that the victim was walking along Northwest Crawford Place when someone drove by and shot him. He was taken to the hospital […]
Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones lean in on each other during vigil to celebrate the life of Natasha Walker
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad community gathered to remember the life of a Greensboro mother and entrepreneur Friday night. Natasha Walker was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Around 2:00 a.m., police got a call about gunshots. Officers found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound near Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
WRAL
OSHA, Chatham sheriff investigating death of worker who fell off Governor's Club
OSHA is investigating the death of a man who fell off a roof while working in Chatham County. 29-year-old Gabriel Strathern of Chapel Hill died December 14 while cleaning gutters in Governor's Club. Family members told WRAL News OSHA and the Chatham County Sheriff's office are investigating. Strathern leaves behind...
Man shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people. A short time later, a man […]
Man who killed Winston-Salem cab driver sentenced to 12-16 years in prison
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been sentenced to well over a decade in prison for the murder of a cab driver in Winston-Salem. In the early morning hours of March 8, 2018, Winston-Salem police officers came to the intersection of Peachtree Street and Tower Street after getting a report of a stationary taxicab. […]
