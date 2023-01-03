ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem fire crews rescue person from house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire crews were able to successfully rescue a person from a house fire. Fire officials say it happened on the 2500 block of Craver Street. Winston-Salem fire officials said the cause of the fire was due to electrical wiring. Now, one adult and four children...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

28-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem stabbing: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Saturday morning. Officers came to the 600 block of West Thirteenth Street after getting an “unknown trouble call.” At the scene, investigators found Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr, 28, of Winston-Salem, in the parking lot suffering from a stab […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police officers were called to Waughtown Street in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they said they located evidence of gunfire, but no injured parties. Police said a short time later, a 29-year-old man arrived at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old Rowan Co. school administration building

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people. A short time later, a man […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy