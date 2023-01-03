Presley Clare Kerber, 32, a beautiful young soul, joined the heavens December 15, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She had a car accident that was triggered by a medical condition. Presley fought for a month to the brink of recovery, but two major car accidents, traumatic brain injury, two strokes, and respiratory arrest in the last seven-plus years took its toll.

