ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

First homicide of 2023 stems from teenager shot on Indy’s east side

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orE5O_0k1UylsA00

INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The teenager ended up succumbing to his injury and passing away at Methodist Hospital. He was later identified as James Martin, 15.

Woman struck by pickup on Indy’s south side, in critical condition

Police believe the shooting occurred at a house in the 2400 block of W. Arlington Court on the city’s east side.

IMPD already reported that a person of interest is in custody and that detectives “are confident that person was responsible for the incident.” While listing the death as a homicide, IMPD stated that detectives believe this was an unintentional act.

“Our hearts go out to the family, loved ones, and friends of this young victim. Regardless of the circumstances, this incident is a tragedy for his family and the Indianapolis community,” IMPD said in a statement.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing with final charges decided by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 7

Robert Abdullah Quali
5d ago

condolences to the family. let me be clear on something. if he walked into community East hospital. but he died at Methodist hospital. why was he transferred to another hospital could lack of medical treatment caused his death

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigates double shooting on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a after double shooting occurred Sunday night on Indy’s southwest side. Police said is happened around just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street. Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No other […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person shot on east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire. The police arrived in the 3400 block of N. Grant Avenue on Saturday and located a victim with bullet wounds. Aggravated assault detectives are responding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Man producing fireworks killed in house explosion

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man died Friday after a house exploded. Authorities have not shared the name of the man, who police say may have been producing fireworks when the explosion occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at a house on 28th Street, just three blocks east of Columbian Park.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy