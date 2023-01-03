ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit News

22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says

The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

3 Michigan women stole $150K in perfume from 20 Ulta stores, police say

Warren — Three women are believed to have allegedly stolen about $150,000 in perfume from 20 Ulta Beauty stores in an organized theft ring in Metro Detroit, Warren police announced Friday. Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven; Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids; and Jasmine Deana Phillips,...
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Ohio car chase ends in fatal crash in Monroe County

Village of Dundee — A police car chase that crossed state lines ended in a fatal crash at the intersection of W. Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street Friday night, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The chase started in Ohio when the male driver of...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Car found in Oakland Township hit-and-run that killed MSU student

Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators on Thursday seized a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last weekend of a 22-year-old Michigan State University student in Oakland Township. The BMW 3-Series sedan was found at a home not far from the crash scene at Rochester Road and Whims...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy