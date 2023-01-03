Read full article on original website
Detroit News
End of child tax credit expansion raises fear of resurgent children poverty
The expansion of a federal tax credit to low-income families during the pandemic lifted more than half a million Michigan children out of poverty, so its ending at the finish of 2022 has advocates worried that it will put children at risk of falling back into poverty. Legislation passed the...
Detroit News
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reopens investigation into false Trump electors
Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday her office is reopening its investigation into the 16 Republican electors who signed a certificate falsely claiming that Donald Trump had won the state's 2020 election. Nessel, a Democrat, previously referred the matter to federal prosecutors. But she cited new...
Detroit News
Insider: Whitmer says Republicans should have targeted her 45-cent gas tax proposal
Lansing — Many Michigan Republicans have publicly critiqued Tudor Dixon's unsuccessful campaign against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Last week, Whitmer herself chimed in on the GOP's strategies. During an hour-long interview with Democratic political consultant David Axelrod on his "The Axe Files" podcast," Whitmer said if she were the...
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
Detroit News
3 Michigan women stole $150K in perfume from 20 Ulta stores, police say
Warren — Three women are believed to have allegedly stolen about $150,000 in perfume from 20 Ulta Beauty stores in an organized theft ring in Metro Detroit, Warren police announced Friday. Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven; Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids; and Jasmine Deana Phillips,...
Detroit News
Ohio car chase ends in fatal crash in Monroe County
Village of Dundee — A police car chase that crossed state lines ended in a fatal crash at the intersection of W. Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street Friday night, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The chase started in Ohio when the male driver of...
Detroit News
Car found in Oakland Township hit-and-run that killed MSU student
Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators on Thursday seized a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last weekend of a 22-year-old Michigan State University student in Oakland Township. The BMW 3-Series sedan was found at a home not far from the crash scene at Rochester Road and Whims...
