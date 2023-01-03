Read full article on original website
MVL Basketball Standings Update
MAYSVILLE (6-0) (9-0) Panthers remain undefeated in this week’s standings update. They will play at West Muskingum on Friday. JOHN GLENN (4-1) (5-3) Little Muskies picked up a big win over Cambridge to help improve their record. TRI VALLEY (4-1) (5-4) The Scotties continue to stay hot in the...
Wednesday's Scores
Milwaukee Vincent 69, Milwaukee School of Languages 64. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Jan. 2-8
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4 Boys basketball Mifflin 74, Whitehall 45 KIPP 53, Hartley 49 ...
Local Scores 1/4/22 Tri-Valley Keeps Winning
Zanesville, OH- Lexi Howe led the Tri-Valley Lady Dawgs to a victory over River View to improve to 9-2 on the year!. Jamisyn Stinson scored 33 points to put her over 1,000 career points in her high school career with Sheridan. Boys Basketball. JOHNSTOWN- MONROE 45. ZANESVILLE 42. HEATH 54.
NORTH CAROLINA 88, WAKE FOREST 79
Percentages: FG .491, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Appleby 3-5, Monsanto 3-8, Williamson 2-3, Carr 2-4, Klintman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Monsanto 4, Carr 3, Hildreth 3, Appleby 2, Marsh 2, Klintman). Steals: 7 (Monsanto 3, Appleby 2, Klintman, Williamson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
NORTHWESTERN 73, ILLINOIS 60
Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Mayer 3-7, Shannon 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Epps 1-5, Harris 0-1, Melendez 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dainja 3, Mayer 3). Turnovers: 15 (Hawkins 3, Shannon 3, Clark 2, Dainja 2, Epps 2, Mayer 2,...
BUTLER 78, DEPAUL 70
Percentages: FG .450, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Gibson 3-7, Gebrewhit 2-3, Terry 1-5, Bynum 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-1, Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Anei 3, Terry 2, Gibson, Johnson, Nelson). Turnovers: 10 (Gibson 3, Nelson 3, Johnson 2, Anei, Penn). Steals:...
LINDENWOOD 67, LITTLE ROCK 62
LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .489, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cole 5-5, Williams 1-1, Caldwell 1-5, Childs 1-5, Tracey 0-1, Burrell 0-2, Trimble 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lemovou 2, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Childs 4, Burrell 3, Caldwell 2, Lemovou 2, Tracey 2, Ware...
Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, January 3
NEW PHILADELPHIA (4-3, 4-2): Slaughter 4 4-4 16, Vickers 4 4-4 14, Wells 1 1-2 4, Vandall 5 6-7 17, Miller 3 2-2 11. Totals 17 17-19 62. MOUNT VERNON (4-6, 2-5): Bridges 6 2-4 18, Burke 1 1-2 4, Rohler 7 3-3 18, Trace 1 2-2 4, Carpenter 0 2-2 2, Bottke 2 3-6 8, Marhefke 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 15-21 56.
