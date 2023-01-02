ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Rivers thinks Sixers did a good job of defending Zion Williamson

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vvOD_0k1Uxubg00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA–New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is a load. There isn’t much that a defender can do when the barrel-chested young man begins to go downhill and the Philadelphia 76ers had a tough time defending him all night.

The Sixers prevailed 120-111 over the Pels at home, but Williamson did not play in the fourth quarter as he left with a hamstring injury. In three quarters, he was masterful as he had 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting with seven assists and six rebounds.

Despite those dominant numbers, coach Doc Rivers believed the Sixers defended him better than they did in the loss on Friday in New Orleans.

“He’s tough,” said Rivers. “I thought way better today (Monday). I thought the game plan of bringing Joel (Embiid) over and making him skip it, we did a much better job today on him than we did in the first game, for sure. Even though he still played—he’s tough.”

Sure, bringing Embiid over deterred him a little bit, but Williamson still destroyed any game plan the Sixers came up with. One could say that if he played in the fourth quarter, the Pelicans probably win that game. The Sixers only led 84-81 after the third quarter when he left the game so it’s hard to agree with Rivers’ assessment.

“He’s going to the basket playing aggressive,” said James Harden. ” There’s not really much you can do. You try to do a really good job of sliding your feet and using verticality. I think, for the most part, we did a really good job of that.”

Either way, Williamson is a tough player to defend and the Sixers could not really find an answer for him. He went through every defender Philadelphia tried to throw at him and blew up any scheme they tried to come up with.

“And he’s athletic,” Harden added. “He’s able to jump and figure it out in the air. A special player.”

At the end of the day, the Sixers got the win so that’s what’s most important, but they did get lucky that Williamson was unable to play in the fourth quarter.

“We could have been better,” said Embiid. “Obviously, foul trouble kind of limits you a little bit, but he’s a big-time player to stop. Especially, going downhill, but I thought we did the best job possible.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy