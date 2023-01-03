COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will take the oath of office on the steps of the Statehouse in Columbia Wednesday morning. His swearing-in for a second full term as governor puts him in a position to make history in the Palmetto State. At the end of his second full term in office, he will have served in the role for 10 years, longer than anyone else in state history.

