Athens, GA

live5news.com

Clemson, South Carolina finish season ranked in AP Top 25

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Both Clemson and South Carolina finish the 2022 season as ranked teams as the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released early Tuesday morning. The Tigers, coming off another ACC Championship, finish the season at 13th in the country. Dabo Swinney’s team fell 3 spots from the previous poll after their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee last month.
CLEMSON, SC
live5news.com

Spencer Rattler Returning to South Carolina for 2023 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Gamecocks have their QB1 back for 2023. Spencer Rattler announced on social media on Tuesday night that he’ll be returning to South Carolina for next season. Rattler found his groove in the final 2 games of the regular season in his first season in...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

No. 1 South Carolina survives at Mississippi State, 58-51

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — There haven’t been many games in which the South Carolina Gamecocks have been challenged on the court over the course of the last few years, but Dawn Staley’s team was on the ropes on Sunday. The Gamecocks have averaged 82 points per game...
STARKVILLE, MS
live5news.com

Miller, Burke propel Morgan State over SC State 90-85

BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Isaiah Burke scored 30 and Morgan State beat South Carolina State 90-85 on Monday night. Miller added three steals and four blocks for the Bears (8-8, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Burke had five assists. Kameron Hobbs sank four 3-pointers and scored 18. Morgan State has won four straight.
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

McMaster, Evette to be sworn at SC inaugural in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will take the oath of office on the steps of the Statehouse in Columbia Wednesday morning. His swearing-in for a second full term as governor puts him in a position to make history in the Palmetto State. At the end of his second full term in office, he will have served in the role for 10 years, longer than anyone else in state history.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator announced Tuesday she has decided to leave the Democratic Party. Sen. Mia McLeod, who represents District 22 in Kershaw and Richland Counties, said she made the decision after “much-needed time to pray, rest, reflect and recharge.”. In a statement released...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Five people displaced after County of Lexington house fire

COUNTY OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Five people are without a home Sunday morning after a fire destroyed their house in the County of Lexington. Officials said the Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

