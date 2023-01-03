Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
live5news.com
Clemson, South Carolina finish season ranked in AP Top 25
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Both Clemson and South Carolina finish the 2022 season as ranked teams as the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released early Tuesday morning. The Tigers, coming off another ACC Championship, finish the season at 13th in the country. Dabo Swinney’s team fell 3 spots from the previous poll after their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee last month.
live5news.com
Spencer Rattler Returning to South Carolina for 2023 season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Gamecocks have their QB1 back for 2023. Spencer Rattler announced on social media on Tuesday night that he’ll be returning to South Carolina for next season. Rattler found his groove in the final 2 games of the regular season in his first season in...
live5news.com
No. 1 South Carolina survives at Mississippi State, 58-51
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — There haven’t been many games in which the South Carolina Gamecocks have been challenged on the court over the course of the last few years, but Dawn Staley’s team was on the ropes on Sunday. The Gamecocks have averaged 82 points per game...
live5news.com
Miller, Burke propel Morgan State over SC State 90-85
BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Isaiah Burke scored 30 and Morgan State beat South Carolina State 90-85 on Monday night. Miller added three steals and four blocks for the Bears (8-8, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Burke had five assists. Kameron Hobbs sank four 3-pointers and scored 18. Morgan State has won four straight.
live5news.com
McMaster, Evette to be sworn at SC inaugural in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will take the oath of office on the steps of the Statehouse in Columbia Wednesday morning. His swearing-in for a second full term as governor puts him in a position to make history in the Palmetto State. At the end of his second full term in office, he will have served in the role for 10 years, longer than anyone else in state history.
live5news.com
McMaster to be sworn in for 2nd term to make him SC’s longest-serving governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is one step closer to making history in the Palmetto State. The 75-year-old Republican will be sworn in Wednesday for his second full term at the 98th South Carolina Inaugural at the Statehouse Wednesday morning. By the time that second term...
live5news.com
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator announced Tuesday she has decided to leave the Democratic Party. Sen. Mia McLeod, who represents District 22 in Kershaw and Richland Counties, said she made the decision after “much-needed time to pray, rest, reflect and recharge.”. In a statement released...
live5news.com
Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
live5news.com
Five people displaced after County of Lexington house fire
COUNTY OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Five people are without a home Sunday morning after a fire destroyed their house in the County of Lexington. Officials said the Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank.
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office: Woman shot in front of 2 children in possible road rage incident
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman was shot in front of two children during a possible road rage incident on I-85 near the South Carolina-Georgia border, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to respond to reports of shots fired from one vehicle...
