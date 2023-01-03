ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Sports Bar and Grill Looking to Open in Downtown State College

A Midwest-based sports bar and grill chain is looking to make its first foray into Pennsylvania with a new location in downtown State College. Brothers Bar & Grill is planning to open at 134 S. Allen St., if State College Borough Council approves a liquor license transfer. The location was most recently an Amazon pickup store before it closed last year.
Lock Boutique Sets Grand Opening Date for State College Store

The next iteration of a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store now has an opening date for its new home. Lock Boutique will officially unveil its downtown State College shop with a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The boutique’s move to State College coincides with the closure of its Bellefonte location.
New State College Starbucks Slated for Late Spring Opening; Closing Date Set for Garner Street Location

One of the nation’s most popular coffee chains is now providing a bit of clarity as it prepares to shuffle its offerings in State College. The Starbucks at 141 S. Garner St. will officially close its doors on Sunday, Jan. 15, the store said in a social media post. The Centre Court shop’s closure will make way for a new Starbucks location on the ground floor of the Pugh Centre apartment complex, 150 E. Beaver Ave., that will open at some point in May.
