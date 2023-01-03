Read full article on original website
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball: Nittany Lions Fall 76-63 to No. 1 Purdue
Penn State men’s basketball lost to No. 1 Purdue 76-63 on Sunday night at the Palestra in Philadelphia in the sort of game that exemplified the differences between the truly elite in college basketball and everyone else. Because in many ways Penn State didn’t play all that poorly against...
State College
Penn State Wrestling Defeats Wisconsin 28-11 in Big Ten Opener
No.1 Penn State wrestling (8-0, 1-0) won seven of 10 bouts to put away No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2, 0-1) 28-11 on Friday night in the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten opener on the road in Madison. True freshman Levi Haines continued to impress, picking up a major decision win over...
State College
Sports Bar and Grill Looking to Open in Downtown State College
A Midwest-based sports bar and grill chain is looking to make its first foray into Pennsylvania with a new location in downtown State College. Brothers Bar & Grill is planning to open at 134 S. Allen St., if State College Borough Council approves a liquor license transfer. The location was most recently an Amazon pickup store before it closed last year.
State College
Lock Boutique Sets Grand Opening Date for State College Store
The next iteration of a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store now has an opening date for its new home. Lock Boutique will officially unveil its downtown State College shop with a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The boutique’s move to State College coincides with the closure of its Bellefonte location.
State College
New State College Starbucks Slated for Late Spring Opening; Closing Date Set for Garner Street Location
One of the nation’s most popular coffee chains is now providing a bit of clarity as it prepares to shuffle its offerings in State College. The Starbucks at 141 S. Garner St. will officially close its doors on Sunday, Jan. 15, the store said in a social media post. The Centre Court shop’s closure will make way for a new Starbucks location on the ground floor of the Pugh Centre apartment complex, 150 E. Beaver Ave., that will open at some point in May.
State College
Centre Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level as More Pa. Counties Shift to Medium and High
Centre County remained at the low COVID-19 community level for the 16th consecutive week as more counties statewide moved to medium and high in the days following the winter holidays, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. Reflecting a statewide increase in cases and...
State College
OSHA Issues Citations Against Contractor for Violations at State College Demolition Site Where Worker Fell to His Death
An investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found a contractor violated federal workplace safety standards at a demolition site in State College where a worker died last summer. The investigation stemmed from the death of Joshua Farkas, of Maryland, on July 7. The 42-year-old was working for ISI...
State College
This Pa. County Is About to Start a Hand Recount of Its 2020 Presidential Election Results
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election,...
