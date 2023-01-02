Doc Rivers sends prayers, well-wishes to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

PHILADELPHIA — The sports world came to an emotional standstill on Monday as a scary event unfolded on the field in the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a play early in the first quarter. He briefly stood up but then collapsed on the field. Trainers and medical staff needed to use CPR and an automated external defibrillator on the field before loading him into an ambulance to rush him to the hospital. Players from both teams looked on with tears in their eyes. The game was postponed.

After the Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans at home, coach Doc Rivers began his pregame presser by addressing Hamlin and sending well-wishes for the young man.

“I hate to start on a heavy note, but watching what’s going on with Damar Hamlin, prayers out for him,” said Rivers. “That’s tough. It’s tough when you see that in sports or in anything. That’s a hard one.”

Hamlin’s friend and marketing rep, Jordan Rooney, gave an update on Hamlin’s condition.