Milwaukee, WI

WISN

MSOE wrestling team bus catches fire in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A bus that the Milwaukee School of Engineering was traveling on caught fire in Barron's County on Saturday. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told WISN 12 News he got the call about the bus fire on Highway 53 around 7:40 p.m. The team spent a...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WISN

3 injured in early Sunday morning crash in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — At least three people are in critical condition following a two-car rollover crash on Milwaukee's south side. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday near 76th Street and Oklahoma Avenue in West Allis. The Milwaukee Fire Department said they had to extract at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating a fatal shooting near 38th & Morgan

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called near 38th Street and Morgan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The office told WISN 12 News there was a male victim, and they are treating the case as a homicide. The Milwaukee Police Department later confirmed that it was a fatal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Police shot at during vehicle chase

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police have confirmed to 12 News that someone shot at officers during a chase Friday morning. It happened on N. 100th Street between Capitol Drive and Grantosa Drive just after 2:45 a.m. "I heard about 11 gunshots and I heard cars passing by late at night,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police search for critically missing 14-year-old

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Jael Rodriguez. Police say the teenager was last seen 5 a.m. Friday, near 54th & Mill Road in Milwaukee. He's described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 147 pounds, with brown hair and blue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mark Jensen: Accused of killing wife with antifreeze

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 of first-degree intentional homicide in the antifreeze poisoning death of his wife, Julie Jensen, in Pleasant Prairie in 1998. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder then sentenced Jensen to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
WISN

I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened

MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Sheriff's deputy fired, accused of stealing $400 during eviction

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy is off the force, accused of stealing money during an eviction. According to a criminal complaint obtained by WISN 12 News, former deputy Christopher Boyd was serving an eviction April 22, 2022, near 40th and Burleigh when evicted tenant's boyfriend accused him of stealing $400 from a drawer.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

17-year-old pleads guilty to Mayfair Mall mass shooting in 2020

On Nov. 20, 2020, sheer chaos erupted inside Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. A 15-year-old kid opened fire during a fight, shooting and injuring eight people. That gunman: Xavier Sevilla. The case took more than two years to resolve. Spending lengthy time in children's court, then in adult court. On Friday,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Brick Fest Live happening this weekend at Wisconsin Center

MILWAUKEE — Legos are taking over the Wisconsin Center, withBrick Fest Live happening Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, organizers were busy setting up all of the artwork and attractions on the third floor of the convention center. Several life-sized Lego models are staged around the room, but it's not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Rep is bringing Shakespeare into modern times

MILWAUKEE — "Much Ado About Nothing" is coming to Milwaukee and The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is giving Shakespeare a modern facelift!. Director Laura Braza joined Arts Avenue on WISN 12 News This Morning. Braza talks about the challenges of putting on a classic Shakespearean play and bringing the story...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mega Millions jackpot grows to estimated $940 million

MILWAUKEE — Another massive lottery prize as the Mega Millions grows to an estimated $940 million. This comes less than two months after someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. Players also won lottery prizes topping $1 billion earlier in 2022 and in 2021. In Milwaukee,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Local recycling initiative brings new life to community gardens

The holidays have passed, the gifts have been unwrapped and now the Christmas tree must go. But instead tossing the old tree in the dump — you can give it a second life. The Garden District Neighborhood Association is encouraging their neighbors to go sustainable. "In this very area...
MILWAUKEE, WI

