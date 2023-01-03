Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Related
WISN
MSOE wrestling team bus catches fire in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A bus that the Milwaukee School of Engineering was traveling on caught fire in Barron's County on Saturday. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told WISN 12 News he got the call about the bus fire on Highway 53 around 7:40 p.m. The team spent a...
WISN
3 injured in early Sunday morning crash in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — At least three people are in critical condition following a two-car rollover crash on Milwaukee's south side. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday near 76th Street and Oklahoma Avenue in West Allis. The Milwaukee Fire Department said they had to extract at...
WISN
Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
WISN
Milwaukee police investigating a fatal shooting near 38th & Morgan
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called near 38th Street and Morgan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The office told WISN 12 News there was a male victim, and they are treating the case as a homicide. The Milwaukee Police Department later confirmed that it was a fatal...
WISN
Milwaukee Police shot at during vehicle chase
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police have confirmed to 12 News that someone shot at officers during a chase Friday morning. It happened on N. 100th Street between Capitol Drive and Grantosa Drive just after 2:45 a.m. "I heard about 11 gunshots and I heard cars passing by late at night,"...
WISN
Milwaukee woman found guilty by no contest plea for releasing a pet bobcat
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was cited for releasing a pet bobcat in Green Lake County. Morgan Machnik, 24, was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on one count of "unlawfully introduce/stock wild animals," according to online court records. The state cited Machnik in November....
WISN
Police search for critically missing 14-year-old
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Jael Rodriguez. Police say the teenager was last seen 5 a.m. Friday, near 54th & Mill Road in Milwaukee. He's described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 147 pounds, with brown hair and blue...
WISN
Brown Deer police are looking for 9-year-old missing since May 2022
BROWN DEER, Wis. — The Brown Deer police and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are asking for help finding 9-year-old Isaiah Kemp last seen in May 2022. Police believe Isaiah is with his biological mother Ebony J. Harris also known as Zubiya Bey. The report from Brown...
WISN
Mark Jensen: Accused of killing wife with antifreeze
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 of first-degree intentional homicide in the antifreeze poisoning death of his wife, Julie Jensen, in Pleasant Prairie in 1998. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder then sentenced Jensen to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury...
WISN
I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened
MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WISN
Sheriff's deputy fired, accused of stealing $400 during eviction
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy is off the force, accused of stealing money during an eviction. According to a criminal complaint obtained by WISN 12 News, former deputy Christopher Boyd was serving an eviction April 22, 2022, near 40th and Burleigh when evicted tenant's boyfriend accused him of stealing $400 from a drawer.
WISN
17-year-old pleads guilty to Mayfair Mall mass shooting in 2020
On Nov. 20, 2020, sheer chaos erupted inside Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. A 15-year-old kid opened fire during a fight, shooting and injuring eight people. That gunman: Xavier Sevilla. The case took more than two years to resolve. Spending lengthy time in children's court, then in adult court. On Friday,...
WISN
'Sorry, he was just hungry': Two UW Milwaukee students robbed at gunpoint
MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee police are searching for two people after an armed robbery outside of Cambridge Commons, an off-campus dorm. The robbery happened Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. Abagail Houck, a junior at UWM, spoke exclusively with WISN 12 News about her alarming encounter. "I had...
WISN
Brick Fest Live happening this weekend at Wisconsin Center
MILWAUKEE — Legos are taking over the Wisconsin Center, withBrick Fest Live happening Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, organizers were busy setting up all of the artwork and attractions on the third floor of the convention center. Several life-sized Lego models are staged around the room, but it's not...
WISN
Milwaukee Rep is bringing Shakespeare into modern times
MILWAUKEE — "Much Ado About Nothing" is coming to Milwaukee and The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is giving Shakespeare a modern facelift!. Director Laura Braza joined Arts Avenue on WISN 12 News This Morning. Braza talks about the challenges of putting on a classic Shakespearean play and bringing the story...
WISN
Insurance expert says industry is 'quite alarmed' by Kia and Hyundai thefts
MILWAUKEE — Michael and Kerry Lawrence are done with Kias. "We were really naïve when the first car was stolen. It was, 'Oh, well we have insurance, it's going to be fine," Kerry said. WISN 12 News spoke to the Lawrences on Wednesday. They said they were stuck...
WISN
Couples look for budget-friendly options at 'Wonderful World of Weddings'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Marital bliss will come at a price this year. The wedding industry is bouncing back after thousands of ceremonies were canceled over the past three years due to the pandemic. Couples are ready to say "I do," but their pockets are saying "I don't." "The...
WISN
Mega Millions jackpot grows to estimated $940 million
MILWAUKEE — Another massive lottery prize as the Mega Millions grows to an estimated $940 million. This comes less than two months after someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. Players also won lottery prizes topping $1 billion earlier in 2022 and in 2021. In Milwaukee,...
WISN
Local recycling initiative brings new life to community gardens
The holidays have passed, the gifts have been unwrapped and now the Christmas tree must go. But instead tossing the old tree in the dump — you can give it a second life. The Garden District Neighborhood Association is encouraging their neighbors to go sustainable. "In this very area...
Comments / 0